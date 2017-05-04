News
news

Prince Philip is stepping down from royal engagements this year.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is stepping down from public engagement, an official statement from Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after all royal staff were summoned from across the United Kingdom to the Palace for an emergency meeting, scheduled for Thursday morning in the UK.

The Duke is not taking any new invitations for engagement, effective immediately. Both he, and his wife Queen Elizabeth II, were reportedly unwell over Christmas. The Duke will turn 96 in June.

