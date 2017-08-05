Denmark's Prince has a 50-year grudge against his wife. Refuses to be buried next to her.

Credit where credit is due, Denmark’s Prince Henrik sure knows how to hold the longest, most stubborn of grudges.

A 50-year grudge, in fact.

And, why, you may ask?

Because he is a peasant Prince, of course. Not a king. And he has made sure the world is more than aware he is royally unimpressed with the title he has held for the last 50 years.

The 83-year-old, who married Queen Margrethe II in 1967, was bestowed with the title of the queen’s prince consort when the couple tied the knot 50 years ago.

Naturally, he went kicking and screaming, because why would accept a title when it’s so clearly far beneath you?

"It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy," the Royal Danish House's director of communications, Lene Balleby, told BT. "This discontent has grown more and more in recent years."

So, in a thoughtful, mature, well-considered, not-at-all odd move, he has decided he no longer wishes to be buried by his wife's side, the Royal Danish House announced Thursday.

Because if there's one way to make a point, it's when you're dead.

“For the prince, the decision not to be buried beside the queen is the natural consequence of not having been treated equally to his spouse – by not having the title and role he has desired," Balleby added.

Prince Henrik has made no secret of his utter discontent at being overlooked for king, in 2015 telling Le Figaro he feels discriminated against.

"Why be only a prince and merely a Highness but not Majesty, without any status?" the Prince said. "Denmark, which is known as a fervent defender of gender equality, would be inclined to consider husbands as worth less than their wives? How can we explain to younger generations the usefulness of the monarchical system?"

He is so right.

Pesky women. Pioneers of inequality.



