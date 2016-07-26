Prince Harry reveals his one regret following Princess Diana's death.

When Princess Dianna was killed in a car accident in 1997, Harry was only 12 years old.

Now, he’s opened up about one of his biggest regrets when it comes to his mother: not talking about it sooner.

Speaking at a barbecue, which was part of the royal family’s mental-health initiative Heads Together, Harry revealed he went a long time without speaking about his mother’s death.

"Everything can be okay, but I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life," he said.

"I never talked about it."

"It's OK to suffer, but as long as you talk about it. It's not weakness. Weakness is having a problem and not recognising it and not solving that problem."

Prince Harry has only recently begun to open up about his mother's death. In May, he told People magazine that there was a "big gaping hole" left when she died.

"All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud. That's all I've ever wanted to do," he said.

