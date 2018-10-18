The reason why Princess Diana 'gave more love' to Prince Harry than Prince William.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

No one could ever accuse the late Princess Diana of not loving her sons.

From the moment Prince William, and then two years later, Prince Harry were born, their mother shared a beautiful bond with her kids.

Her boys were her world, particularly after her 1996 divorce from their father Prince Charles, which changed life as she knew it considerably.

Although the beloved Princess adored both of her sons, she had a special relationship with her youngest.

Writing for Daily Mail, royal commentator and friend of the princess Richard Kay said Diana confided in him her reasons for giving Prince Harry more love than his older brother Prince William.

“Diana would often talk to… other friends of her ‘precious boys’ — but particularly of Harry. She adored them both but William, destined to be King, was marked from birth for special attention,” Kay said.

“As compensation, Diana poured more love and attention into Harry. ‘I have to,’ she would often tell me. ‘Charles and I worked so hard to ensure both boys receive equal amounts of our time and love, but others in the family seem to concentrate on William.”

The others Princess Diana was referring to included the Queen Mother, who she believed favoured Prince William over Prince Harry. So much so, the princess decided to bring it up with her.

“Harry had complained that whenever he and William visited their great-grandmother at Clarence House, it was always William she made a fuss over and who sat next to her. ‘It’s not fair,’ Harry told his mother,” Kay said.

“Diana took it up with the Queen Mother explaining, as delicately as possible, that she would prefer it if she didn’t show favouritism to William. For her part, the Queen Mother argued that as William was heir to the throne he should be groomed as such.

“More than anything Diana didn’t want Harry to have a complex about his position in the family.”

Both Prince William and Harry have openly spoken about the precious relationship they shared with their mum, and decades after Princess Diana’s tragic passing in a Paris car accident in August 1997, they pay tribute to her almost everyday.

Most recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Princess Diana on their royal tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Meghan Markle was seen wearing a pair of Gucci Crystal Studded Butterfly Earrings retailing for $670, first worn by Princess Diana during a 1991 tour to Canada.

She also wore another of Princess Diana’s jewellery pieces – a gold bangle with two black stones.

