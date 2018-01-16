Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Everything we know about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime movie.

IT'S COMING.

Hold on to your ugly royal hat, because we have new details about the movie being made on the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan bloody Markle.

Now we don't have much to go on, but here's a round up of what we know so far, as per Deadline:

It will be called... Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. How, accurate.

It will be produced by US cable network, Lifetime.

It will be a TV movie.

It will cover such topics as - the moment they met after being set up by friends, their initial courtship, keeping their romance a secret, the intense media coverage, and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

The movie is currently casting.

There is no release date... yet.

BUT Lifetime aired their movie, William & Kate: The Movie, about the romance between Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their Royal wedding. The nuptials between Prince Harry and Los Angeles native Markle are set for May 19, so an early May premiere date would appear fitting.

In other words... this gon' be goooooood.

2. Sophie Monk has ended up in hospital during her romantic holiday in the snow.

Sometimes even the best of plans can end up with a trip to the emergency room.

This most recently happened to Sophie Monk who had a bit of an incident during her Canadian skiing holiday with beau Stu Laundy.

The reality TV star had a bit of an "un-co" moment while trying to get on the T bar (that death-contraption that lifts you up the hill), fell backwards, and took an unceremonious ski to the jaw.

However, the emergency clearly wasn't too serious and she's documented the whole ordeal on her Instagram, posting a video of her holding a chunk of snow to her swollen jaw and footage of her strapped into a 'snow-ambulance,' which we can only assume was taken by Stu.

You know, being the dutiful Instagram husband.

#prayforSophie

3. Oh, snap... Kylie Jenner has caught her photo-taking employee red-handed.

Because apparently there is such a thing as too many cameras, Kylie Jenner has complained about someone secretly filing her... while she was... being filmed? Yeah it's confusing.

SO, on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner receives a call from daughter Kylie to tell her that she had caught one of her staffers taking pictures of her while sitting on her kitchen bench.

Yes, the whole debacle was aired on television, so an entire camera crew and the works were there already filming Kylie, while she complained about someone else filming her.

Kris goes on to explain the sheer invasion of privacy that occurred, "To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful... it's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

Maybe someone should explain to them what having a reality show means though?

Either way, we're going to go ahead and take a guess that someone was definitely fired that day.

4. As if you didn't already know it, we've got more proof that Oprah is literally QUEEN.

Some absolute fool on the wonderful thing that is Instagram just tried to troll Oprah - yes, the Queen of all Queens.

In a #TimesUP video posted to her account, said troll commented the four words that would soon ruin her, "I don't like you."

excuse me?? via GIPHY

I know what you're thinking, but never fear, because Oprah was right there serving it straight back to user @aubrey.grace:

Yes. She did that.

Long story short, now Aubrey's Instagram page looks a little like this:

Never change Oprah, never.

via GIPHY

5. You can smell like Meghan Markle for just $19.95. Yes, really.

In very good Tuesday news, you can now smell just like Meghan Markle for just $19.95.

The royal-to-be, and woman of the people, told Beauty Banter in 2016 that her favourite body product was Dr. Bronner Castille Liquid Soap in their lavender scent.

" I love the smell and it lasts for such a long time. (The almond scent is quite nice too if your prefer something warm and sweet). I alternate between the two," she told the publication.

The item itself is a cult-product in the green beauty and sustainable living communities, with fans loving it for its multi-purpose ways - the soap can be used as a shampoo, toothpaste (if in a pinch), general household cleaner, laundry detergent, face wash and so much more.

And just in case you’re not a fan of lavender, we do understand, the wash comes in many, many other scents from almond - which Meghan also likes, Early Grey (the Queen’s choice of breakfast tea FYI), to peppermint, and cherry blossom.