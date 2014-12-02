Prince Harry just made a shocking confession.

You would never guess it.

He’s constantly in the public eye and undoubtedly spoken in front of many, so when Prince Harry revealed his greatest fear, we were all a little shocked.

As part of a campaign by Sentebale, a charity the fourth in line to the throne helped to establish in 2006, Harry revealed that he gets incredibly nervous during public speaking. Sentebale is a charity that helps children afflicted by HIV and Aids in the poverty-stricken African kingdom of Lesootho.

Harry, 30, made his confession in a video clips where he says, “On today, World Aids Day, my secret is, believe it or not, I get incredibly nervous before public speaking, no matter how big the crowd or the audience.”

“Despite the fact that I laugh and joke all the time, I get incredibly nervous, if not anxious, actually, before going into rooms full of people when I am wearing a suit. And now I have confessed that I’ll probably be even more worried that people are looking at me,” Harry continued.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of how eradicating this shame and stigma can save the lives of HIV sufferers, empowering them to seek medical support and education about their condition, and preventing the virus from spreading.

And Harry may soon have a new companion to practice his public speaking in front of, as The Daily Mail reports that his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge is planning to buy him a puppy for Christmas.

Kate is said to be preparing to purchase a yellow Labrador, which she would also like as a companion for her spaniel, Lupo.

A source explained, “Kate knows how much Harry loves Lupo, and how much joy he brings him, so it makes sense he should have his own puppy. Apparently she is willing to look after the dog if Harry has to go abroad for Royal duties or with the Army."

Harry initially wanted a dog for his 30th birthday earlier in the year, but it was decided a furry companion would be more appropriate for Christmas. The source added, “Kate and William worry that Harry gets lonely living on his own, so a pet puppy would be a great solution.”

We can’t wait to meet the new addition to the royal household.

