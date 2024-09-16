Unfortunately, Prince Harry wasn't worthy of Prince William's Instagram grid.

There's no day of the year that will send you into an existential crisis quite like the day you were plonked down on earth: your birthday.

For most, it's a day when we take stock of what the hell we've achieved for the past year. For others, it's a day to cry about just how much further we've stretched from being able to say 'I don't know how to do that, I'm just a baby'. For some, it's a day to grapple with our increasing mortality (just me?).

And for one very special boy, it's a day to wonder if his daddy and brother will acknowledge his existence.

This year, Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday. And guess what? Daddy and brother did remember.

For King Charles, he even shared a tribute on the official royal family page, which read "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

I mean, he is your flesh-and-blood son and he does have a name, but the sentiment remains.