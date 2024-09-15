Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday with 40 activists. Here's how Harry celebrated his.

When Meghan Markle turned 40, she invited 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce. And, you know, she probably had some cake.

Now it's Prince Harry's turn to reach the milestone birthday, and he opted to celebrate a little differently.

He decided to share his honest thoughts about reaching the next decade via a refreshing interview with the BBC.

"I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," the Duke of Sussex explained. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

He continued: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place. Bring on the next decade."

He also received a public happy birthday message from his brother and father, aka Prince William and King Charles.

The King marked the occasion by posting a photo of Prince Harry on the royal family's official social media accounts, along with the caption: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Prince William then reshared the post on his immediate family's official Instagram account's story.

The photo of Prince Harry is reportedly from a number of years ago — specifically 2018.