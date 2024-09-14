Prince Harry just received a bigger birthday inheritance than Prince William. Here's why.

Prince Harry is ringing in his 40th birthday this weekend, on September 15th to be exact. And while he and the other royals aren't exactly best buds right now, he is receiving ~quite~ the present from the Crown.

According to The Times, the Duke of Sussex is set to inherit £8 million (roughly $15.7 million AUD) for the big 4-0. Damn, that's much better than the Toblerone this author received for her 25th.

But surely King Charles isn't feeling *that* generous towards the son who described him as a bad listener in his memoir, Spare. No, this cash comes from a different royal — the late Queen Mother.

A former palace aide recently said that when Harry was 10 years old, the Queen Mother, then 94, put aside a tax-free £19 million ($37.3 million AUD) for her great-grandchildren.

Reportedly, these inheritances were to be divided into two instalments — one for when Wills and Harry turned 21, and the second for when they turned 40.

The Queen Mother reportedly set aside £19 million for her great-grandchildren. Image: Getty