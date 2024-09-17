Zooming out on Prince Harry's birthday tribute says everything.

Uh-oh, the British royals are back doing what they do best: being politically petty.

How did we get here? Well, just yesterday we celebrated a huge giant leap forward (for shunned prince mankind) as both King Charles and Prince William wished Prince Harry a happy birthday, marking the first time they've acknowledged the occasion in three years.

"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" the King's message read, which was then reshared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Cute, right? The boys are back in town, baby!

Sadly, the good vibes lasted a hot minute because a fresh controversy had come from the photo the royals selected to honour Harry's big boy birthday.

This is the image the royal officials posted.