1. Prince George’s new school embroiled in security fears.

Local residents have raised concerns about the security levels at four-year-old Prince George's new school, claiming it is vulnerable to terror attacks.

Sarah Burnett-Moore filmed herself walking through the gates of Thomas’s Battersea and wandering the halls without being asked why she was there or what she was doing.

"I could have walked in with an IED and set it to go off on Thursday," the 54-year-old told UK's The Telegraph.

"I live just 200 metres from the school and myself and lots of neighbours are worried about the security implications as the Prince’s presence will make the area a target for attacks."

Burnett-Moore acknowledged that her excursion was filmed while the school was closed for summer holidays, and that renovations at the school meant dozens of contractors had been working at the site.

But she felt the fact she was able to walk through reception and into a classroom area unnoticed was "rather worrying".

The Telegraph reports strict security measures will be in place - including hourly checks of the grounds and on-site royal protection officers - to ensure the safety of the Prince and other students.

The Prince starts school on Thursday.

2. Jetstar pilot's first day on the job turns into nightmare after take-off accident.

Sometimes your first day of work in a new job doesn't go the way you hoped it would.

That was the case for this trainee pilot, who hit the runway with the aircraft's tail upon take-off of his first time at the controls of the Jetstar Airbus A320-232, according to an Australian Transport Safety Bureau report.

The plane, carrying 134 passengers, turned back to Melbourne Airport and safely made it back to ground on May 11, 2016, after the first officer took over from the trainee, an ATSB investigation has found.

"During the climb, the cabin crew discussed hearing an unusual noise during the take off rotation with the captain," read the ATSB report, published on Monday, AAP reports.

Jetstar confirmed the pilot - already the holder of a commercial licence - was undergoing training in the particular type of aircraft at the time.

A spokesman said the pilot underwent additional training and "has operated since without further incident".

3. US says North Korea's Kim Jong Un is "begging for war".

A US ambassador has told the United Nations Security Council that North Korea's Kim Jong Un is "begging for war" during an emergency meeting on Monday.

The United States says countries trading with North Korea were aiding its "dangerous nuclear intentions" as the United Nations Security Council mulled tough new sanctions and the isolated regime showed signs of planning more missile tests, AAP reports.

South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula following the North's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

At a Security Council meeting on Monday, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said North Korea's Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" and urged the 15-member group to adopt the strongest possible measures to deter him.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited. We will defend our allies and our territory," Haley said.

"The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions."

4. Have you got O-negative blood? You are urgently needed.

People with O-negative blood type have been urged to donate as supplies drop to their lowest levels in five years.

The cold and flu season - which saw almost double the number of cases compared to last year - has meant regular donors have been unable to give blood, leading to a shortfall.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs another 3000 O-negative donors by September 15 to replenish supplies.

Only eight to nine per cent of the population has O-negative blood. It is a universal blood type that can be given to any patient in an emergency. It accounts for 15 per cent of all hospital demand.

To book an appointment, visit donateblood.com.au.

5. New ASOS jeans show off your butt crack, because of course.

Flashing a "plumber's" as you bend over in jeans is a fear for just about everyone. But not for those who have bought ASOS's new 'High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans with Open Back in Ashes Washed Black with Belt'.

Because if you're wearing these jeans... It's kind of the point.

From the front the jeans look plain enough, but at the back they have two moon-shaped cut-outs, which if you bend over - or sit - will create a G-string effect - drawing attention to your butt-crack.

If that's your thing, they're $76 and available here.

6. Going gluten-free unnecessarily is linked to poor health, research finds.

People going gluten-free for the sake of a health trend could actually be damaging their health, research shows.

With a gluten-free diet linked to poor health, researchers at the University of Newcastle have warned of people changing their diet without a formal diagnosis of non-coeliac gluten or wheat sensitivity, AAP reports.

"It is likely that only a small proportion of Australians who associate adverse symptoms with gluten ingestion are truly sensitive to gluten or wheat. Little is known about the incidence of this disorder," they write in the Medical Journal of Australia.

It's estimated up to one in 100 people in Australia have coeliac disease, where the immune system reacts abnormally to eating gluten, while another seven per cent experience symptoms, such as bloating and cramping, after eating wheat products which contain gluten.

However a paper, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, shows only 16 per cent of those to report a sensitivity to gluten actually reproduced symptoms when challenged in a blind placebo study. That is they ate gluten without being aware of it and didn't suffer any adverse reactions.

Studies show gluten-free diets may not provide adequate amounts of trace elements and vitamins such as calcium, vitamin D, folate, thiamine, riboflavin and niacin. The diet is also linked to cardiovascular risk factors such as total cholesterol levels, weight gain leading to obesity, glucose tolerance and blood pressure and may lead to development of the metabolic syndrome, the authors said.

It's enough to make you want to say yes to toast for breakfast after all.

