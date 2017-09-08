We now know the name Prince George's classmates will know him by.

On Thursday morning, Prince George embarked on his first day of school.

It seemed like only moments ago he was the chubby-faced bub on his mum’s hip without a care in the world. Gee they grow up fast, don’t they?

As we speak, George is probably debriefing Kate and Wills on normal things like how many friends he’s made, with Charlotte crying in the corner for attention now her brother’s a big boy.

But seeing as he’s not just a normal young man, you can imagine there were a number of logistics to consider before the Prince’s arrival at Thomas’s Battersea school in southwest London.

Such as, what does one call the boy who’s casually third-in-line for the throne when taking the roll?

Playing a game of kiss chasey after devouring a completely normal lunchbox of lamb ragu and quinoa salad, you can hardly picture the four-year-old’s classmates yelling out, ‘Oi, His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge is ‘it'” (or can you?).

To make things easier for everyone involved, the Prince will be known simply as George Cambridge, the Mirror reports. Because George Alexander Louis is a bit much.

This title is in accordance with a royal tradition by which descendants can take their father's title as surnames for public uses such as in school or the military.

For example, Prince William of Cambridge used the name William Wales when he joined the military after his father, Prince Charles of Wales.

Officially, the royals take the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, but even that's a bit of a mouthful for a teacher who is most likely extremely nervous about having Prince George in their class.

In any case, it's only a matter of time before George Cambridge is replaced with a schoolyard nickname anyway.

