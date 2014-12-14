News
real life

George looks gorgeous in these new pictures.

Look at those chubby cheeks.

Some absolutely adorable photos have been released of our favourite Prince George sitting on the stone steps of Kensington Palace.

He's got the kind of cheeky expression that crosses every child's face come Christmas time, and these precious photos will definitely make for a memorable addition to the Royal Christmas card.

We hope our own card doesn't get lost in the mail...

Ah, happy holidays to all.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery for more of the precious Prince.

Prince George: “Look mum, no hands.”

Inside Prince George’s nursery.

