'As a dermatologist, this is the cosmetic trap I see women in the 30s and 40s fall into.'

In 2024, there's a birth of a new phenomenon sweeping the world of cosmetic surgery.

It's called the 'pretty person problem'.

Dubbed by cosmetic dermatologist Dr Samantha Ellis, (if you don't follow her, you must), it has to do with a certain aesthetic running rampant on the faces of women in their late 30s and early 40s.

Allow us (Dr Ellis) to explain.

What is the 'pretty person problem'?

Speaking in an Instagram video, the board-certified dermatologist shared: "I want to spend a second to talk about a cosmetic trap that I see a lot of women — especially in their late 30s, early 40s — fall into. This is coming from the perspective of a cosmetic dermatologist. I call this the 'pretty person problem'."

"I would straight up say this to a patient's face, but it's basically women who have been — if you're at like a one to 10 scale of attractiveness based on the traditional male gaze — an eight to 10 their entire life."

Can't relate, but please do go on…

"Then they get to their late 30s early 40s — again, just a generalisation, but they start to see the first signs of ageing. It might be some crepey skin under their eyes or a little bit of sallowness to their skin."