Dr Benjamin Brown performed plastic surgery on his wife Hillary. He ended up killing her.

A plastic surgeon has been charged with manslaughter after his wife, Hillary Ellington Brown, went into cardiac arrest during a procedure he was performing late last year. Investigators have been looking into her passing for months, revealing that there was allegedly a delay contacting emergency services. Florida-based Benjamin Brown, age 41, was taken into custody on Monday on charges second-degree felony homicide, specifically negligent manslaughter, as reported by the sheriff's office.

Following his arrest, he was released from the Santa Rosa County Jail upon posting a US$50,000 (AU$75,000) bond. Brown's lawyer has announced that he plans to enter a plea of not guilty. What happened to Hillary Brown?

"Dr. Brown intends to plead not guilty and vigorously fight the allegations against him in court," his attorney, Barry Beroset, said.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Hillary Brown experienced cardiac arrest last November while undergoing procedures conducted by her husband at his clinic, Restore Plastic Surgery. She was subsequently hospitalised but passed away a week later.

"After an extensive investigation in conjunction with the District One Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, our detectives requested a warrant for the arrest of Dr. Benjamin Brown," the sheriff's office said.

In response, the Florida Department of Health submitted an administrative complaint to the state Board of Medicine last month.

This complaint seeks various penalties against Brown, including the possible suspension or revocation of his medical license, and addresses not only his wife's case but also other incidents.

The Health Department reports that on November 21, 2023, Brown carried out several procedures on Hillary, including scar revision, arm liposuction, lip injections, and ear adjustments.

It is alleged that Hillary prepared her own IV bags and consumed a "handful of multi-coloured pills," including Valium, before these procedures.

The department also noted that Brown failed to document the contents of the IV bag accurately and did not record the pills at all.