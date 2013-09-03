Presenting... the $750 cupcake

Las Vegas is well known as the home of everything over the top. So it might not surprise you that it's the place where a cupcake priced at $750 is yours for the taking. Yep.

If you're in the market to burn through the equivalent of a few car payments -- or even a mortgage payment some places around the country -- you can scoop up the "Decadence D'Or" cupcake at the famous Las Vegas Strip's Palazzo resort.

Let that sink in: A $750 cupcake actually exists.

What on earth could make a cupcake cost so much? Well, it uses chocolate derived from an exceedingly rare Venezuelan bean, it's topped with Tahitian Gold Vanilla Caviar, billed as the world’s most labor-intensive agricultural crop and it contains century-old Louis XIII de Remy Martin Cognac and edible gold flakes. All this luxe goodness is packaged up in seriously rich-looking hand-blown sugar fleur-de-lis.

Maybe the most surprising thing of all about this crazy expensive cupcake is that people seem to actually be buying it, as it's been hanging around on the bake shop's menu for some time now.

It's fun to fantasise about winning a huge slot machine jackpot and celebrating with cupcakes. And while it's fun to dream, yeah - probably not happening in this lifetime.