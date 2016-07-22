Heavily pregnant woman carjacked outside Melbourne in terrifying ordeal.

A heavily pregnant woman has been carjacked while travelling along the Bellarine Highway near Geelong.

The woman who is 31-weeks-pregnant was dragged from her car by four men and left stranded on the side of the highway.

Victoria Police said in a statement the 30-year-old woman had been forced to pull over by the men who pursued her in a stolen car at 11:15pm on Wednesday.

The men were allegedly driving a Volkswagon Tiguan SUV they had stolen during an aggravated burglary in Raglan Street, Queenscliff just before 10:30pm.

A 72-year-old man who was at the Queenscliff home during the incident was not harmed.

Police chased the men, but said they terminated the pursuit after the car drove over tyre spikes and onto the wrong side of the road.

The men then carjacked the pregnant woman, police said.

The 30-year-old woman from Victorian suburb of Ocean Grove was not harmed during the carjacking.

The white Nissan SUV she was driving was later found burnt out in the south-western suburb of Lovely Banks.

Senior Sergeant Terry Hay told the media the pregnant woman had made the right decision in pulling over.

"When she saw the car on her side of the road coming towards her, she did the right thing and pulled over," he said.

"The people in the stolen car saw the opportunity and pulled up along side her and manhandled her out of the car."

The 72-year-old man involved in the initial car theft told Seven News he felt lucky to have escaped the incident without injury.

"It's a terrible feeling but you know, I'm lucky. I didn't get stabbed, I didn't fight them, I didn't find them, he said.

Police have linked the crimes to earlier car thefts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting their website.