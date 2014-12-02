Jeremy. Is that you? We have some news....

Bianca Fazey is desperately searching for a man with whom she had a one-night stand.

She knows he is tall, handsome and has wavy, dark hair. She knows he has no tattoos and lives with a group of mates in Morley.

She knows his name – Jeremy.

And she knows she has a secret she wants to share with him – he is about to be a father.

The 24-year old from Jurien Bay in Western Australia had a one-night stand with the man named Jeremy on April 23 this year.

After a night in which she admits she was “inebriated” spent at the Rydges Hotel they parted ways.

She even deleted his phone number.

But a few weeks later she was forced to relive that night when she realised, to her astonishment that she was pregnant.

Bianca was stunned; she had been told that due to her polycystic ovary syndrome she would never have children.

According to New Idea doctors told Bianca that this may be her only to chance to be a mum.

“Even though I knew this guy had disappeared I didn’t want to give up my chance and I’m so grateful I didn’t.” she told The Daily Mail.

But what Bianca wants is for the father of her unborn son to know of his impending arrival.

After a desperate search Bianca decided to turn to the internet and took the unusual step of advertising on Gumtree for her baby daddy.

The classified ad which was posted read:

“Looking for Jeremy from Morley.

I am looking for the guy whose number I never saved thinking I would never see again. As it turns out I have something that belongs to him.”

She writes that all she knew was he was a FIFO worker from Morley who spent the night with her at the Rydges hotel.

“I’m just going out on a limb here and hoping someone knows of this description.”

After the ad was posted Bianca says she was inundated with nasty calls and responses.

“Some people were really abusive – men and women – saying things like ‘What a slut, why is she keeping it?’ and even ‘Kill it!’ which really upset me. These people don’t know my circumstances.” She told New Idea.

In an interview for The Daily Mail she said, “’It was sad to see people saying I should get an abortion, those were the only comments that hurt.”

“Society is still hating on women who choose to keep pregnancy outside of a relationship,’

“I was more mad at the amount of women (mums included) saying I shouldn’t go through with it.”

She quickly withdrew the ad.

Bianca, who studied performing arts now lives with her parents and sisters after quitting her job at the local news agency.

She is due to give birth next month and has called the baby, Logan.

All Bianca wants is to find the mysterious Jeremy to let him know what their one night of passion produced.

“I do hope that I can find him and let him know, he can make his own choices “

“But more for the sake of the kid, when he asks questions or wants to find him I want to be prepared.”

Jeremy if you are reading this – congratulations. It’s a boy!