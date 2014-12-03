Friends, we need to talk about nude pregnancy shoots.

Nude pregnancy shoots. Celebrities do them all the time. In fact, as soon as a famous person wees on a stick, their phone magically rings, and a magazine editor is on the other end, asking them to strip off for their cover.

Some of them do it over and over and over, like Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with her third child, and has posed naked each time.

Today she’s all over the Internets with her bump covered only in some well-placed feathers and a wide-open silk robe.

She looks incredible – like the fertility goddess of lipgloss.

Here, enjoy:

and this one:

Interestingly, Kourtney says that when she’s pregnant is the ONLY time she wants to pose nude. She did her first naked shoot when she was pregnant with her oldest son, Mason, who’s now almost 5, and is sceptical that she would do it any other time.

‘I would never say never, but I don’t think so, no,’ she told DuJour Magazine, who she’s posing for. ‘What appeals to me is celebrating the shape of my body being pregnant and capturing that time in my life.’

And then, this:

‘I’m at my best when I’m pregnant. It’s such an amazing feeling, the transformation that your body goes through. ‘There’s something about that that’s so empowering and beautiful and I just really embrace it.’

Really? Really? We’re all for celebrating the wonderfulness of the female body in all its stages, reproductive or otherwise, and especially of anything that makes you feel like a powerful, spectacular babe.

Here are some more celebrities who have posed nude while pregnant (Post continues after gallery):

But for many “ordinary” women, being pregnant is not a time when we feel fabulous about our bodies. We’re feeling sick and tired and bloated. Hair is sprouting in strange places and veins are appearing where we didn’t even though they lived.

So is it really the only time in your life you might consider a nudey shoot?

Apparently yes, if the ever-growing number of photographers who specialise in professional pregnancy shoots are anything to go by.

“I would have to say that when the (iconic 1991 Demi Moore) Vanity Fair came out…probably 10 percent of women would’ve been interested in a maternity photo shoot,” says pregnancy photographer Sarah Marians.

“Now, I have to believe that probably 50 percent of [pregnant] women would be interested, and maybe 30 percent will act on it. These statistics are going to change — eventually, eight out of 10 women will say, “Definitely, I want a maternity shoot.”

If you are feeling fab enough to want to hang a portrait of your bare bump in the hallway for everyone to see, we are soooooo behind you (maybe not literally, that would be weird). But for those who aren’t ready to embrace their inner Kardashian, and want to keep their bump under wraps (or a muu-muu), we’re with you, too.

Out and proud-preggo bellies are awesome, but so are all the others….

