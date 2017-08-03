We have some good news for women who have fallen pregnant in their 30s.

In good news for all women constantly hearing “When will you be married?” and “What about children?” and “Have you thought about trying?”, new research has shown a link between falling pregnant in your 30s and living longer.

The study, conducted by the University of Coimbra in Portugal and published in this month’s volume of the Journal of Public Health, looked at data from EU countries over a 10 year period – from 2004 till 2013.

They measured women’s life expectancies at 65 years old and looked at three different childbirth indicators: mean age of women at birth of first child; mean age of women at childbirth and percentage of adolescent mothers.

“There are several determinant factors of women’s life expectancy,” the research abstract states. “The most surprising factor is the age of women at pregnancy, which may provide evidence to promote pregnancy in the early 30’s.”

“As the age of pregnancy increases, so does the life expectancy of the women at 65,” the report continues, as reported by MailOnline. “In other words, the older the women are at birth, the longer they live.”

There are two considerations, however:

Though falling pregnant in your 30s might prove a youthful elixir, it doesn’t change the fertility ‘clock’. According to IVF Australia, when women turn 36 their chance of conceiving naturally is halved, compared to their chances in their 2os. Unfortunately, resulting longevity doesn’t change that.

It’s also not proof of causation. There might be other, environmental, factors shared by women who give birth in their 30s that lead to a longer life.

Despite these caveats, pleading longevity makes for a perfect come-back the next time your great aunt decides it’s time to pry.