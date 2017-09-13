News
travel

Your guide to picking out the perfect power adapter for your next overseas holiday.

There are currently 15 different plug types in use across the world, so it’s good to know what type of international power adapters to take with you when you travel.

Skyscanner Australia looks at some of the most popular destinations for Aussie travellers and what plug type you’ll need when you arrive.

When you’re travelling it’s important to get the right adapter for your destination. Universal travel adapters are ideal, especially if you get one with USB sockets, but sometimes these can be bulkier than single function converters, such as a European power adapter.

Most adapters will be able to work with any voltage and a fair few countries, including Australia, work with sockets that dispense 220-240 volts.

Some, like the USA, have lower voltages around 100 – 127 volts. Generally speaking, when taking your electronics from a country with a higher voltage to a lower voltage country, there shouldn’t be any problems (although you may notice that they take longer to charge). However, when using travel gadgets or electronics bought from the States, avoid using a cheap or dodgy adapter as you run the risk of blowing the device and making it unusable.

Plug types tend to stretch across a wide region. Europe mainly uses the C type plug (with the exception of the UK which prefers the G type), while North and Central America mainly uses the A type. This is great if you’re on an extended trip in one of these areas, but you if you travel through Asia or Africa you may have to change from country to country.

Here’s the full list of international electrical plug types:

Country / regionAdapter plug type in country / regionVoltage in country / region
Abu DhabiG230 V
AfghanistanC, F220 V
AlbaniaC, F230 V
AlgeriaC, F230 V
American SamoaA, B, F, I120 V
AndorraC, F230 V
AngolaC220 V
AnguillaA, B110 V
Antigua & BarbudaA, B230 V
ArgentinaC, I220 V
ArmeniaC, F230 V
ArubaA, B, F120 V
AustraliaI230 V
AustriaC, F230 V
AzerbaijanC, F220 V
AzoresB, C, F230 V
BahamasA, B120 V
BahrainG230 V
Balearic IslandsC, F230 V
BangladeshA, C, D, G, K220 V
BarbadosA, B115 V
BelarusC, F220 V
BelgiumC, E230 V
BelizeA, B, G110 V / 220 V
BeninC, E220 V
BermudaA, B120 V
BhutanC, D, G230 V
BoliviaA, C230 V
BonaireA, C127 V
Bosnia & HerzegovinaC, F230 V
BotswanaD, G230 V
BrazilC, N127 V / 220 V
British Virgin IslandsA, B110 V
BruneiG240 V
BulgariaC, F230 V
Burkina FasoC, E220 V
Burma/MyanmarA, C, D, G, I230 V
BurundiC, E220 V
CambodiaA, C, G230 V
CameroonC, E220 V
CanadaA, B120 V
Canary IslandsC, E, F230 V
Cape VerdeC, F230 V
Cayman IslandsA, B120 V
Central African RepublicC, E220 V
ChadC, D, E, F220 V
Channel IslandsC, G230 V
ChileC, L220 V
ChinaA, C, I220 V
Christmas IslandI230 V
Cocos IslandsI230 V
ColombiaA, B110 V
ComorosC, E220 V
Congo, Democratic RepublicC, D, E220 V
CongoC, E230 V
Cook IslandsI240 V
Costa RicaA, B120 V
Ivory CoastC, E220 V
CroatiaC, F230 V
CubaA, B, C, L110 V / 220 V
CuraçaoA, B127 V
CyprusG230 V
Cyprus, NorthG230 V
Czech RepublicC, E230 V
DenmarkC, E, F, K230 V
DjiboutiC, E220 V
DominicaD, G230 V
Dominican RepublicA, B120 V
DubaiG230 V
East TimorC, E, F, I220 V
EcuadorA, B120 V
EgyptC, F220 V
El SalvadorA, B120 V
EnglandG230 V
Equatorial GuineaC, E220 V
EritreaC, L230 V
EstoniaC, F230 V
EthiopiaC, F220 V
Faeroe IslandsC, E, F, K230 V
Falkland IslandsG240 V
FijiI240 V
FinlandC, F230 V
FranceC, E230 V
French GuianaC, D, E220 V
GabonC220 V
GambiaG230 V
Gaza StripC, H230 V
GeorgiaC, F220 V
GermanyC, F230 V
GhanaD, G230 V
GibraltarG230 V
Great BritainG230 V
GreeceC, F230 V
GreenlandC, E, F, K230 V
GrenadaG230 V
GuadeloupeC, E230 V
GuamA, B110 V
GuatemalaA, B120 V
GuineaC, F, K220 V
Guinea-BissauC220 V
GuyanaA, B, D, G120 V / 240 V
HaitiA, B110 V
HondurasA, B120 V
Hong KongG220 V
HungaryC, F230 V
IcelandC, F230 V
IndiaC, D, M230 V
IndonesiaC, F230 V
IranC, F230 V
IraqC, D, G230 V
IrelandG230 V
Ireland, NorthernG230 V
Isle of ManC, G230 V
IsraelC, H230 V
ItalyC, F, L230 V
JamaicaA, B110 V
JapanA, B100 V
JordanC, D, F, G, J230 V
KazakhstanC, F220 V
KenyaG240 V
KiribatiI240 V
Korea, NorthC220 V
Korea, SouthC, F220 V
KosovoC, F230 V
KuwaitG240 V
KyrgyzstanC, F220 V
LaosA, B, C, E, F230 V
LatviaC, F230 V
LebanonC, D, G230 V
LesothoM220 V
LiberiaA, B120 V
LibyaC, L230 V
LiechtensteinC, J230 V
LithuaniaC, F230 V
LuxembourgC, F230 V
MacauG220 V
MacedoniaC, F230 V
MadagascarC, E220 V
MadeiraC, F230 V
MalawiG230 V
MalaysiaG240 V
MaldivesC, D, G, J, K, L230 V
MaliC, E220 V
MaltaG230 V
Marshall IslandsA, B120 V
MartiniqueC, D, E220 V
MauritaniaC220 V
MauritiusC, G230 V
MayotteC, E230 V
MexicoA, B127 V
MicronesiaA, B120 V
MoldovaC, F230 V
MonacoC, E, F230 V
MongoliaC, E230 V
MontenegroC, F230 V
MontserratA, B230 V
MoroccoC, E220 V
MozambiqueC, F, M220 V
NamibiaD, M220 V
NauruI240 V
NepalC, D, M230 V
NetherlandsC, F230 V
New CaledoniaC, F220 V
New ZealandI230 V
NicaraguaA120 V
NigerC, D, E, F220 V
NigeriaD, G230 V
NiueI230 V
Norfolk IslandI230 V
North CyprusG230 V
Northern IrelandG230 V
North KoreaC220 V
NorwayC, F230 V
OmanG240 V
PakistanC, D230 V
PalauA, B120 V
PalestineC, H230 V
PanamaA, B120 V
Papua New GuineaI240 V
ParaguayC220 V
PeruA, C220 V
PhilippinesA, B, C220 V
Pitcairn IslandsI230 V
PolandC, E230 V
PortugalC, F230 V
Puerto RicoA, B120 V
QatarG240 V
RéunionC, E230 V
RomaniaC, F230 V
RussiaC, F220 V
RwandaC, J230 V
SabaA, B110 V
Saint BarthélemyC, E230 V
Saint Kitts and NevisD, G230 V
Saint LuciaG230 V
Saint MartinC, E220 V
Saint HelenaG230 V
Sint EustatiusA, B, C, F110 V / 220 V
Sint MaartenA, B110 V
Saint Vincent & GrenadinesA, B, G110 V / 230 V
SamoaI230 V
San MarinoC, F, L230 V
São Tomé & PríncipeC, F230 V
Saudi ArabiaG230 V
ScotlandG230 V
SenegalC, D, E, K230 V
SerbiaC, F230 V
SeychellesG240 V
Sierra LeoneD, G230 V
SingaporeG230 V
SlovakiaC, E230 V
SloveniaC, F230 V
Solomon IslandsG, I230 V
SomaliaC220 V
SomalilandC220 V
South AfricaC, D, M, N230 V
South KoreaC, F220 V
South SudanC, D230 V
SpainC, F230 V
Sri LankaD, G230 V
SudanC, D230 V
SurinameA, B, C, F127 V / 230 V
SwazilandM230 V
SwedenC, F230 V
SwitzerlandC, J230 V
SyriaC, E, L220 V
TahitiC, E220 V
TaiwanA, B110 V
TajikistanC, F220 V
TanzaniaD, G230 V
ThailandA, B, C, O230 V
TogoC220 V
TokelauI230 V
TongaI240 V
Trinidad & TobagoA, B115 V
TunisiaC, E230 V
TurkeyC, F230 V
TurkmenistanC, F220 V
Turks & Caicos IslandsA, B120 V
TuvaluI230 V
UgandaG240 V
UkraineC, F230 V
United Arab EmiratesG230 V
United KingdomG230 V
United States of AmericaA, B120 V
United States Virgin IslandsA, B110 V
UruguayC, F, L220 V
UzbekistanC, F220 V
VanuatuI230 V
Vatican CityC, F, L230 V
VenezuelaA, B120 V
VietnamA, C, D220 V
Virgin Islands, BritishA, B110 V
Virgin Islands, United StatesA, B110 V
WalesG230 V
YemenA, D, G230 V
ZambiaC, D, G230 V
ZimbabweD, G240 V

You can read the original post on Skyscanner here.

