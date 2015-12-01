James Deen is the most famous porn star in the world. His ex girlfriend claims he raped her.

They were once the porn industry’s glamour couple.

But now, two years since their relationship came to an end, rape allegations have emerged.

Adult actress Stoya made the serious claims on Twitter on Sunday, saying: “That thing where you log in to the internet for a second and see people idolizing the guy who raped you as a feminist. That thing sucks.

“James Deen held me down and f–ked me while I said no, stop, used my safe word. I just can’t nod and smile when people bring him up anymore.”

Deen – who regularly speaks of his love and respect for women – responded on the social media site yesterday, vehemently denying the accusations.

“I respect women and I know and respect limits both professionally and privately,” he tweeted to his more than 200,000 followers.

“I want to assure my friends, fans and colleagues that these allegations are both false and defamatory.

“There have been some egregious claims made against me on social media.”

Deen, who proudly states in his Twitter profile that he “bang(s) chicks for a living”, is a well-known porn star and has appeared in 89 videos and TV shows in 2015 alone – including Nutz About Butts 2, Sex and Submission and Busty Housewives 5 – according to his IMDB profile.

He also starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in 2013 film The Canyons.

Deen’s popular sex advice column, published on The Frisky website, has been suspended due to the allegations, News Limited reports.

Stoya, who also runs her own business and regularly speaks out about issues affecting women in the porn industry, said on Twitter she was going offline for work reasons until December 17.

Since Stoya’s claims went public, two more female adult stars have come forward alleging they endured violent encounters with Deen, Complex reports.

Whether the claims will be proven is yet to be seen.

If so, it will be a large fall from grace for one of the porn industry’s biggest stars.