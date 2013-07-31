News
lifestyle

The difference between porn sex and real sex. (Using vegetables).

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

We’ve all read the porn sex vs real sex argument about a million times by now. Which is great – we should be exploring the gaping divide between awkward reality and shiny, hairless fiction. But no matter how many different ways the debate is framed, sometimes a gal just wants the cold, hard facts explained to her in vegetables. Obviously.

Well, ask and ye shall receive! Here’s all the statistics you need to know, in less than two minutes, via fresh produce:

Thanks Internet!

