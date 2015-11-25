What do “teen”, “mom” and “milf” have in common?

If you answered with “coming of age gross-out comedy American Pie“, you are wrong.

They are the three terms that users of online porn website Pornhub have consistently sought out every year for at least six years.

Pornhub, the world’s biggest porn site, has crunched the numbers on its most popular search terms every year since 2009, and now we know exactly what you’re all into.

Despite the rise and rise of bondage-romance Fifty Shades of Grey, there’s no sign of the genre in the top 10.

“Teen” has maintained its popularity over the years, coming in first or second every year except 2013.

In 2015 people are searching for “lesbian” porn at the highest rate, with “teen”, “step-mom”, “cartoon” and “milf” rounding out the Top 5.

The final spot on the list in both 2014 and 2015 is taken by “Hentai” a type of Japanese animation.

“One clear trend is that searches by ethnicity have decreased over the course of the past almost 7 years. Searches like ‘indian‘ and ‘asian’ proved to be quite popular between 2009 and 2012, the latter even taking the top spot on the list in 2012, to vanishing from the current top 10 completely,” Pornhub said.

And while you might be thinking the drivers of these searches are men, earlier research by Pornhub and Redtube showed women search “lesbian” ahead of any other term.

Women are almost a quarter of the Pornhub audience, and they search for porn that involves female oral sex far more than men do, research also found.

Pornhub has an average of 78.9 billion video views a year, which shakes out to about 11 porno views for every person on the planet.