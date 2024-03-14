An all-star cast and based on a true story, Population 11 on Stan is your new must watch show.

If you like your crime TV series with a sprinkling of wry humour, Stan's new offering Population 11 is one to add to your watch list. The new 12-part comedic whodunnit, which is currently available watch on the streaming platform, is a co-commission from Stan and Lionsgate, and has all the hallmarks of the next Aussie TV comedy classic.

Set in a dusty, broody and at times, very quirky outback Australian town, the on-screen mystery mirrors a real-life missing persons case. And starring the likes of Ben Feldman, Stephen Curry and Katrina Milosevic, you just know it's geared to elicit loads of laughs.

What is Population 11?

The cast of Population 11. Image: Stan.

The series begins when Andy Pruden (Feldman), a bank teller from Ohio, USA, finds himself in the most unlikely of places — the Australian outback. Andy has made the long journey from the states to visit his estranged father, Hugo, however when he arrives something is amiss.

Specifically: his dad.

As Andy finds himself in a tiny, isolated town with a population of only 12 people (well... 11, now Hugo's disappeared), Andy must switch from holiday mode to play detective, as he attempts to find his missing father. He enlists the help of Cassie on his quest, and it quickly becomes clear he's a real fish out of water.

Despite the dark nature of Andy's search, hilarity ensues as lack of outback knowledge catches up with him.

Who stars in Population 11?

One of the best parts of Population 11 is the stellar cast who bring the story to life. Leading the cast of Population 11 is the enigmatic Ben Feldman, who does a brilliant job of bringing Andy Pruden to life with doe-eyed bewilderment and tack-sharp comedic timing.

Feldman has been gracing our screens regularly over the past few years, in particular making audiences fall in love with him in the role of Jonah in the cult-hit Superstore. He also showed off his chops playing Michael Ginsberg in the critically acclaimed Mad Men.

Katrina Milosevic as Sgt. Geraldine Walters and Ben Feldman as Andy Pruden. Image: Stan. Katrina Milosevic as Sgt. Geraldine Walters and Ben Feldman as Andy Pruden. Image: Stan. Elsewhere in the cast, you have Perry Mooney as Cassie, Aussie icon Stephen Curry playing Noel, Rick Donald playing Leon, and the hilarious Katrina Milosevic stepping into the role of Sgt Geraldine Waters.

The series was created by AACTA Award-winner Phil Lloyd (The Moodys, Review With Myles Barlow) who works alongside showrunners Sarinah Masukor, Julia Moriarty, Steve Toltz, Michael Bond and Zoe Pepper.

Population 11 is directed by Trent O’Donnell (Stan Original Series No Activity, New Girl), Ben Young (The Twelve) and Helena Brooks (Gold Diggers), Executive Produced by Lloyd, O’Donnell (who is also set up director), Ben Feldman, Chloe Rickard and Jason Burrows (Stan Original Series No Activity, Wakefield) with Bridget Callow-Wright (Stan Original Special No Activity: The Night Before Christmas) and Melissa Kelly (Upright) producing.

Is Population 11 based on a true story?

Like plenty of cracking crime series, the inspiration for Population 11 came from the real-life story of Paddy Moriarty — and if you're familiar with the case, you may recognise a lot of similar details in Population 11.

On December 16, 2017, Moriarty vanished from his home in the remote town of Larrimah in the Northern Territory. The disappearance rocked the local community and immediately, all the town's remaining 11 residents started pointing fingers at each other.

The cast of Population 11. Image: Stan. The cast of Population 11. Image: Stan. While officials believe Paddy died the night he disappeared, no-one was ever charged with his murder, and to this day, his body has never been found.

Where was Population 11 filmed?

As we've seen in other Australia series, such and Stan's The Tourist, the Australian outback makes for the perfect backdrop to set the scene for a crime, mystery series. Population 11 was filmed in a town called Derby, which is around three hours north of Broome in Western Australia.

Perry Mooney starring in Population 11. Image: Stan. Perry Mooney starring in Population 11. Image: Stan. "We look forward to seeing Population 11 showcase both our dramatic Kimberley region and our talented local crew and creatives when it premieres on Stan in March," said Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall.

All 12 episodes of Population 11 are now streaming, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.