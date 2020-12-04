"I slept like a baby." 8 of the most popular sayings that are actually bullsh*t.

Have you ever noticed that many of our conversations are made up of weird, decades old sayings?

From "I slept like a baby" to "I'm sweating like a pig", most of these sayings really don't... make any sense. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

In fact, a lot of our most popular sayings are just, well, straight up bullsh*t.

Here are eight of the most popular saying that are actually complete bullsh*t.

"I slept like a baby."

Okay, whoever came up with this saying has clearly never been around a baby.

Babies... don't sleep. And if they do, they don't exactly sleep well.

In fact, if you use this phrase, you're basically saying that you woke up every two hours crying and craving milk. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We should probably just change this saying to: "I slept like a teenager."

Have you ever met a teenager who can't sleep 14 hours uninterrupted? They don't exist.

"The customer is always right."

No, Karen. The customer isn't always right.

Let's be honest here. The customer is rarely right.

Have you ever had a customer say, "What happened to the customer is always right?" when they weren't in the wrong? No. It doesn't happen.

"If you tell me the truth, you won't get into trouble." Okay, no. We've fallen for this far too many times and WE SHAN'T BE FALLING FOR IT ANY LONGER. This saying has and always will be categorically bullsh*t. WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU WHEN YOU USE IT. EVER.

"A watched pot never boils."

Stop.

Just... stop.

I've checked. It does boil, pls.

"Sleep is for the weak."

Anyone who says "Sleep is for the weak" or "I'll sleep when I die" is just categorically wrong.

End of story.

"Everything happens for a reason."

Look, we're sorry, but this saying is total bullsh*t.

"Everything happens for a reason" indicates that there is some random master manipulator orchestrating every little moment in our lives.

But that's not the way the world works.

Sometimes sh*t just happens for no reason.

Sometimes sh*t happens because you made a bad decision.

It's just... life.

"There's plenty of fish in the sea."

Yes, we get it. There really is plenty of fish in the sea.

But do you know what else there's plenty of in the sea? Trash.

Lots and lots of trash.

"It'll be in the last place you look."

Well, yes. Obviously.

Do you really think I'm going to find my phone AND THEN KEEP LOOKING FOR IT?

OF COURSE IT'S GOING TO BE IN THE LAST PLACE I LOOK.

