Calling all current affairs, news and political bloggers. We want you.

Here at Mamamia, we are on a mission to introduce fresh, new voices to Australia’s political landscape. We’re sick of the same tired old reporting out of Canberra; reporting which all too often focuses on political game playing over actual policies. And that assumes way more detailed knowledge of the reader than most of us have. And so? We’re going to do something about it.

During the upcoming election campaign (dates still currently a mystery, unless someone has the phones at the Lodge tapped and wants to share) we will be bringing you a whole lot of diverse political coverage.

From cheat sheets on the parties’ policy platforms, to debate-style posts where two columnists take opposing sides on an issue. From entertaining political satire to behind-the-scenes stories about what really goes on during an election campaign.

We’ll also be doing a bunch of video interviews with Ministers and Shadow Ministers.

But we need someone to lead the charge. Someone who wants to bring you the facts and analysis you will NEED to know, in order to make up your mind about how to cast your all-important vote on election day. So without further ado….

We would like to call for nominations for Mamamia’s inaugural: Political Blogger Idol.

If you are an aspiring journalist, blogger or political commentator then this is your chance to become a part of the Mamamia Team for the period of the election campaign. You’ll be working directly with our editorial team to bring the very best political coverage possible to Mamamia readers.

How will it work? Well, let us answer our own question, Kevin Rudd style.

– If you’re interested in entering you need to be: At least 18 years of age, not a member of a political party that is fielding candidates in the upcoming election, not currently employed by another media publication and available to write during the period of the election campaign (dates TBD).

– You need to write a short political piece on the policy or political issue of your choice. It can be opinion, it can be factual or it can be satire. Show off what you can do, make sure it is entertaining, engaging and informative. We love anything that breaks the mold. The maximum word limit is 800 words.

– Send your piece of work to submissions@mamamia.com.au (make the subject link ‘political blogger idol’) along with a CV of no more than 2 pages by 9.00am Monday 22 July 2013. We recognise this is not much time but this role will involve being able to produce high quality written work in response to the news cycle. You need to be able to work quickly.

– Next week Mamamia will publish the work of five finalists on our website (we promise true Australian idol-style Mark, Marcia and Kyle-eqsue deliberations behind-the-scenes). Each finalist will be paid in line with Mamamia’s contributor guidelines for their published piece of work.

– Mamamia will then hand over the decision on who should be the winner of Political Blogger Idol to our wonderful viewers readers. Voting will be open online from Tuesday 23 July – Friday 26 July 2013.

– The winner will be announced on 29 July 2013 and will be offered a retainer contract with Mamamia for the period of the election campaign (usually 33 days).

– The winner’s work can be completed from anywhere in Australia (welcome to the world of internet publishing). The winner will not be required to relocate to our Sydney offices for the period of the election (although if you win, you’re more than welcome because we’d love to have you!)

If you have any further questions or queries, please contact info@mamamia.com.au

We look forward to hearing from you.