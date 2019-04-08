Your Eyeliner Didn't Smudge, It's Just Your Periorbital Vein

Have you ever heard of Periorbital veins? Maybe you know them better as under-eye veins. Either way they can be pesky when it comes to making it look like your eye makeup has smudged.

In this episode Kelly and Leigh chat the best ways to cover up under eye veins, both with procedures and products.

Plus Leigh explains if getting lash extensions actually ruins your real ones.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Kelly shares the cheap black liquid liner that's her favourite to use for a sexy winged look.

www.mamamia.com.au/blue-veins-under-eyes-periorbital-veins/

