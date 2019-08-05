So... What Actually Is A Serum?

We're back for season 3! Leigh is officially on maternity leave so our lovely beauty writer Amy Clark is taking the reigns and Leigh has trained her well!

In this episode, Amy discusses what a serum is and where you might need to include it in your skincare routine.

Plus, we chat supermarket shampoo and whether it's really the best option for dandruff.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares a new savey oil that's just a "bloody good product."

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, $14.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/head-shoulders-supreme-moisture-shampoo-400-ml?

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo, $11.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/6562/neutrogena-t-gel-therapeutic-shampoo-200ml

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $22.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41888/nizoral-anti-dandruff-shampoo-2-100ml

La Biosthetique Lotion Ergines E, $38.

https://www.labiosthetique.com.au/lotion-ergines-e

Frank Body Caffeinated Scalp Scrub, $18.95.

https://www.frankbody.com/au/products/caffeinated-scalp-scrub/?

Kelly’s Spendy: SNS nails, around $50.

Kelly’s Savey: Neutrogena Deep Clean Hydrating Oil, $19.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/821305/neutrogena-deep-clean-hydrating-oil

Amy’s Spendy: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $55.

https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/d-bronzi-anti-pollution-sunshine-drops/I-033950.html

Amy’s Savey: Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Foam, $19.95.

https://www.bondisands.com.au/everyday-gradual-tanning-foam-270ml

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Frank Body