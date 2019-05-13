The Best Approach To Tanning For Your Wedding Day

Kelly's gearing up for her wedding later in the year so we chat through the best approach to have when it comes to your spray tan on the big day.

And if you're waking up in the morning to find some signs of ageing on your chest you're not alone. Leigh and Kelly share the best products that work while you sleep to help prevent chest wrinkles.

APlus, in our Spendy Savey segment Leigh road tests one of the cheapest yet effective supermarket skincare brands she's found.

You can find all the products from today's episode here:



For more information on silk pillowcases:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/silk-pillowcase-benefits

Wrinkles Schminkles Chest Smoothing Kit, $42.

https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/chest-wrinkles-decollete-pads-silicone

Leigh’s Savey: ALDI LACURA® Naturals Anti-Aging Serum with Ginger Extract & Silk Protein, $7.99.

https://www.aldi.com.au/en/groceries/skin-care/skin-care-detail/ps/p/lacura-naturals-anti-aging-serum-with-ginger-extra/

Kelly’s Savey: Hask Hair Treatments, from $3.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/hask

Leigh’s Spendy: Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $58.

https://tartecosmetics.com/en_AU/skincare/knockout-tingling-treatment/1209.html

Kelly’s Spendy: O Cosmedics 1Skin Champagne Luminising Drops, $49.

https://www.inskincosmedics.com.au/detail/0cld?_ga=2.266673102.1110428921.1557720869-247436017.1557720869

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.



CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/



This episode was brought to you by Target.