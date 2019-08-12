Why Some Brows Grow And Some Brows... Don't

Brows come in all shapes and sizes. Some are bushy and won’t stop growing. Others won’t grow… at all.

In this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly explain how waxing and plucking can affect the way your brows grow and why some thin 80s overplucked eyebrows may never recover.

Plus, we tackle a question from a listener whose beauty-resistant partner needs an easy solution for stubborn blackheads.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares the luxurious body cream that makes you feel like you’re at a day spa.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.01.

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/skin-perfecting-2pct-bha-liquid-exfoliant/201.html

NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme 60 Pack, $34.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-night-pads-extreme-60-pack

Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46.

https://www.gotoskincare.com/products/face/exfoliating-swipeys

Amy’s Spendy: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Lip Protectant Stick Sheer Tint SPF15, $28.

https://www.mecca.com.au/elizabeth-arden/eight-hour-cream-lip-protectant-stick-sheer-tint-spf15/V-039407.html?cgpath=brands-elizab

Amy’s Savey: Korres Black Pepper Cashmere Lemonwood EDT, $65.

https://www.mecca.com.au/korres/black-pepper-cashmere-lemonwood-edt/I-038789.html?

Kelly’s Spendy: The Body Shop Spa Of The World™ Japanese Camellia Cream, $55.

https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-au/body-care/body-butters/spa-of-the-world-japanese-camellia-cream/p/p000698

Kelly’s Savey: Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $30.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-flyliner-longwear-liquid-eyeliner/v/cuz-i-m-black

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal A Paris