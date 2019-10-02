Tully Smyth Gets Real About Influencer Beauty Loot

Reality TV fans will know Tully Smyth from the 2013 season of Big Brother. Now, she’s an influencer and the host of Mamamia’s Social Squad podcast.

On this episode of You Beauty, Tully shares her favourite everyday beauty products and gives us an insight into the shiny world of influencer beauty loot and sponsored posts.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Tully reveals her very spendy Spendy and very savey Savey.

All the products mentioned in today's episode are listed below;

Frank Body Charcoal Face Cleanser (formerly Creamy Face Cleanser), $18.95.

https://www.frankbody.com/au/products/charcoal-face-cleanser/

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $65.

https://www.clinique.com.au/product/1687/50933/skin-care/moisturisers/moisture-surge-72-hour-auto-replenishing-hydrator

The Buff Customized Face Oil.

https://shop.itsthebuff.com/collections/all/products/customized-face-oil-1

Aspect Envirostat On The Go SPF 50, $30.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-sun-envirostat-on-the-go-spf-50-75ml.html?

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream, $185.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/magic-night-cream

Bali Body BB Cream SPF15, $29.95.

https://au.balibodyco.com/products/bb-cream-spf15

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25, $52.

https://www.clinique.com.au/product/11480/64320/makeup/foundations/bb-cc-cream/moisture-surgetm-sheertint-hydrator-spf-25#/shade/Universal-Very-Light

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/sheer-glow-foundation/V-006868.html

BareMinerals BareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, $32.

https://www.mecca.com.au/bareminerals/bareskin-complete-coverage-serum-concealer/V-023006.html

MAYBELLINE Great Lash Mascara, $12.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-great-lash-mascara-12-7-ml

MAC Satin Lipstick in Rebel, $36.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/52597/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/satin-lipstick#!/shade/Rebel

NIVEA Hydro Care Lip Balm, $4.49.

https://www.priceline.com.au/nivea-hydro-care-4-8-g

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $69.

https://www.mecca.com.au/sol-de-janeiro/brazilian-bum-bum-cream/V-033306.html

BYREDO Mojave Ghost EDP, 50ml for $210.

https://www.mecca.com.au/byredo/mojave-ghost-edp/V-019967.html

Kevin.Murphy Young.Again (Immortelle Infused Treatment Oil), $54.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kevin-murphy/kevin-murphy-young-again-immortelle-infused-treatment-oil.html

Tully’s Spendy: MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP, $658.

https://www.mecca.com.au/maison-francis-kurkdjian/baccarat-rouge-540-edp/V-023388.html

Tully’s Savey:Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Body Lotion, $9.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/palmer-s-cocoa-butter-formula-natural-bronze-body-lotion-250-ml

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Tully Smyth

You can listen to Social Squad here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/social-squad/

Producers: Lama Zakharia & Rachael Hart

This episode was brought to you by Milky Foot