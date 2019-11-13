News
Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

you beauty

13 Nov 2019 · 26 minutes

Many of us know Trinny Woodall from Trinny and Susannah’s iconic British makeover TV show ‘What Not To Wear’. But in 2019, the media personality, TV star, author and entrepreneur is all about beauty. 

With her trademark ‘no bullsh*t’ attitude and real talk approach to dishing out advice, Trinny is changing the way women are getting ready with her cosmetics line TRINNY LONDON.

In this episode of You Beauty, Amy chats to Trinny about how she’s seen fashion and beauty evolve over the last three decades, and if anything has changed about being in the business of making women feel good.

Plus, Trinny shares her skincare extensive (and expensive) skincare routine and her philosophy on beauty.

And in our Spendy Savey section, she gives us the Vitamin C serum she thinks is just as good as the $200 SkinCeuticals one everyone raves about.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

GOLDFADEN MD Doctor’s Scrub Advanced, $150.

https://www.mecca.com.au/goldfaden-md/doctors-scrub-advanced/I-021947.html?

SkinCeuticals by C E Ferulic, $200.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-serum.html

Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum, $81.94.

https://www.fishpond.com.au/Beauty/TIMELESS-SKIN-CARE-20-VITAMIN-C-E-FERULIC-ACID-SERUM-30ML/9999093369016?

Jan Marini C-Esta Serum, $148.

https://shop.janmariniaustralia.com.au/c-esta-serum-30ml/

Allies of Skin Vitamin C 35% Collagen Rebuilding Serum, $196.

https://mamamia.com.au/trinny-woodall-skincare-routine/

Julia T. Hunter MD Maximal Strength Vitamin A Plus Serum, $217 (US$149).

https://www.juliathuntermd.com/product/maximal-strength-vitamin-a-plus-serum/

Nannette de Gaspe Art of Noir - Baume Noir Face, $491.70.

https://www.net-a-porter.com/au/en/product/1102720/Nannette_de_Gaspe/art-of-noir-baume-noir-face-50ml-

Vinter's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $269.95.

https://thelaborganics.com.au/product/active-botanical-serum/

DCL C Scape High Potency Night Booster 30, $202 (£108).

https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/dcl-c-scape-high-potency-night-booster-30.html

Julia T. Hunter MD Maximal Strength Night Regeneration, $239 (US$164).

https://www.juliathuntermd.com/product/maximal-strength-night-regeneration/

Neostrata Corporal Heliocare Airgel 360 SPF50, $42.55.

https://au.carethy.net/cosmetics/neostrata/p-79116

Trinny London BFF Cream Skin Perfector SPF 30, $65.

https://trinnylondon.com/au/products/bff-cream?variant=lightest

Trinny London Just A Touch Foundation/Concealer, $50.

https://trinnylondon.com/au/products/just-a-touch?variant=zandy

Trinny London BFF Eye Serum Concealer, $48.

https://trinnylondon.com/au/products/bff-eye?variant=victoria

NARS Climax Mascara, $37.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/climax-mascara/V-033434.html

Trinny London Lip Love Metallic Lip in Sacha, $45.

https://trinnylondon.com/au/products/lip-love?variant=sacha

Trinny London Lip Treat, $36.

https://trinnylondon.com/au/products/lip-treat

Julia T. Hunter MD Maximal Strength Whole Body Renew, $141 (US$97).

https://www.juliathuntermd.com/product/whole-body-renew/

Dyson Airwrap, $799.

https://shop.dyson.com.au/dyson-airwrap-styler-310729-01

Wella SP System Professional Styling Resolute Lift, $38.50.

https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/products/wella-sp-system-professional-resolute-lift-250ml?

Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick, $35.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/rita-hazan-root-concealer-touch-up-stick-for-temporary-gray-coverage/v/light-brown?

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark 

With thanks to: Trinny Woodall

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Sunsense Sunscreens

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 audio

