Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

Queen Leigh is back in her seat this week and ready to give some fabulous beauty advice!

In this episode, the beauty queens Leigh and Kelly discuss all things toners; are they actually a necessary part of your skincare routine?

Plus, how many types of hairbrush are there, and most importantly is there one magic brush to make your hair less frizzy?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a fancy foundation that’s perfect for autumn.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Sk-II Facial Treatment Essence, $100 https://bit.ly/3cDUk92

Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, $58 https://bit.ly/3cLuQqx

Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner, $32 https://bit.ly/361qokz

Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $30 https://bit.ly/3dKvlkz

Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $46 https://bit.ly/2WANNXg

Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner, $39 https://bit.ly/3bvvWFn

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $65 https://bit.ly/2y90oHK

Damn Gina Silk Hair Wrap, $54.95 https://bit.ly/3fPoRCT

Mason Pearson Hairbrushes https://www.masonpearson.com/

Savey

Kelly - Tangle Teezer The Original, $21.95 https://bit.ly/3cB4PK6

Leigh - L’Oreal Paris Brow Artist Xpert, $19.95 https://bit.ly/2y1f37A

Spendy

Kelly - Press Beauty Mr. Rose Facial Oil, $59.95 https://bit.ly/2WvyL4O

Leigh - Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm, $76 https://bit.ly/3bxYKNr

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger.