Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

Queen Leigh is back in her seat this week and ready to give some fabulous beauty advice!
In this episode, the beauty queens Leigh and Kelly discuss all things toners; are they actually a necessary part of your skincare routine?
Plus, how many types of hairbrush are there, and most importantly is there one magic brush to make your hair less frizzy?
And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a fancy foundation that’s perfect for autumn.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Sk-II Facial Treatment Essence, $100 https://bit.ly/3cDUk92
- Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, $58 https://bit.ly/3cLuQqx
- Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner, $32 https://bit.ly/361qokz
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $30 https://bit.ly/3dKvlkz
- Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $46 https://bit.ly/2WANNXg
- Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner, $39 https://bit.ly/3bvvWFn
- Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, $65 https://bit.ly/2y90oHK
- Damn Gina Silk Hair Wrap, $54.95 https://bit.ly/3fPoRCT
- Mason Pearson Hairbrushes https://www.masonpearson.com/
Savey
- Kelly - Tangle Teezer The Original, $21.95 https://bit.ly/3cB4PK6
- Leigh - L’Oreal Paris Brow Artist Xpert, $19.95 https://bit.ly/2y1f37A
Spendy
- Kelly - Press Beauty Mr. Rose Facial Oil, $59.95 https://bit.ly/2WvyL4O
- Leigh - Givenchy Teint Couture City Balm, $76 https://bit.ly/3bxYKNr
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
