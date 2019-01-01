Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

It’s summer time which means lots of sun and relaxing at the beach but unless you’re covered head to toe with a tent over your face, there is no way of avoiding sun exposure, right?

Surely some sun is good for us?

On this episode of You Beauty, Kelly and Leigh answer listener questions from Alicia and Jasmine on what to do if you’ve been lying out in the sun a too much over the last few months.

Plus, Leigh gives her best tips for how to safely absorb Vitamin D while outside.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh claims she has the best spendy ever... yet again.

For more info on how to safely absorb Vitamin D, visit - https://bit.ly/2G81jsh

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Wrinkles Schminkles Silicone Chest Decollete Pad, $42

https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/chest-wrinkles-decollete-pads-silicone

Leigh's Spendy: NeoStrata Ultra Smoothing Lotion, $26.50

https://www.neostrata.com.au/products/neostrata-ultra-smoothing-lotion-10-aha-face-body-save-50.html

Kelly's Spendy: Tatcha Camellia Goldspun Lip Balm, $46

https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/gold-spun-camellia-lip-balm/I-027978.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5672ruuE5wIV2w0rCh2uPwKyEAYYASABEgLRqPD_BwE

Leigh's Savey: The SHEIBA Wand, $19.99

https://sheibabeauty.com.au/products/sheiba-wand

Kelly's Savey: Bondi Boost Activated Charcoal Control Mask, $39.95

https://bondiboost.com.au/products/activated-charcoal-mask-acne-control

Face Halo 3 Pack, $30

https://www.priceline.com.au/face-halo-makeup-removing-pads-3-pack

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

