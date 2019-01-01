News
Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

you beauty

2 days ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It’s summer time which means lots of sun and relaxing at the beach but unless you’re covered head to toe with a tent over your face, there is no way of avoiding sun exposure, right?

Surely some sun is good for us?

On this episode of You Beauty, Kelly and Leigh answer listener questions from Alicia and Jasmine on what to do if you’ve been lying out in the sun a too much over the last few months. 

Plus, Leigh gives her best tips for how to safely absorb Vitamin D while outside. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh claims she has the best spendy ever... yet again.

For more info on how to safely absorb Vitamin D, visit  - https://bit.ly/2G81jsh

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Wrinkles Schminkles Silicone Chest Decollete Pad, $42

https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/chest-wrinkles-decollete-pads-silicone 

Leigh's Spendy: NeoStrata Ultra Smoothing Lotion, $26.50

https://www.neostrata.com.au/products/neostrata-ultra-smoothing-lotion-10-aha-face-body-save-50.html

Kelly's Spendy: Tatcha Camellia Goldspun Lip Balm, $46

https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/gold-spun-camellia-lip-balm/I-027978.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5672ruuE5wIV2w0rCh2uPwKyEAYYASABEgLRqPD_BwE 

Leigh's Savey: The SHEIBA Wand, $19.99

https://sheibabeauty.com.au/products/sheiba-wand 

Kelly's Savey: Bondi Boost Activated Charcoal Control Mask, $39.95

https://bondiboost.com.au/products/activated-charcoal-mask-acne-control 

Face Halo 3 Pack, $30

https://www.priceline.com.au/face-halo-makeup-removing-pads-3-pack

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

