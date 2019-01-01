Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

If you spend any time scrolling on Instagram these days (and who doesn’t), chances are you’re familiar with today’s guest.

Steph Claire Smith is an Aussie model, entrepreneur and influencer. She’s also the co-founder of fitness and wellness empire Keep It Cleaner.

In this episode, Steph shares the beauty tips she’s picked up from professional makeup artists over the years. Plus, she talks us through her tried and tested tanning routine.

And in Spendy Savey, Steph tells us about her favourite supermarket face wipes.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $65.

https://www.mecca.com.au/clinique/moisture-surge-72-hour-auto-replenishing-hydrator/V-031076.html

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion, $12.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93232/bondi-sands-spf-50-sunscreen-lotion-fragrance-free-150ml

Bondi Sands SPF 30 Coconut Sunscreen Oil, $16.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/88968/bondi-sands-spf-30-coconut-suncreen-oil-150ml

James Cosmetics Face Masks, $35.

https://aud.jamescosmetics.com/collections/face

MAC Cosmetics Strobe Cream, $56.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/mac-cosmetics/strobe-cream.html

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder, $65.

https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/light-wonder-2-fair

Marc Jacobs Accomplice Concealer + Touch-up Stick, $48.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-accomplice-concealer-and-touch-up-stick/v/fair-10

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronze in I$land Ting, $46.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-sun-stalkr-instant-warmth-bronzer/v/i-land-ting

Bondi Sands GLO Lights Pearl, $19.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bondi-sands-glo-lights-pearl-25-ml

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $30.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/lipstick/V-030462.html

Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm, USD$14.

https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/agave-lip-balm-P443571

Bondi Sands Body Moisturiser, $14.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bondi-sands-body-moisturiser-500-ml

Bondi Sands Aero Light/Medium Foam, $24.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93849/bondi-sands-aero-light-medium-foam

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, $347.

https://www.mecca.com.au/maison-francis-kurkdjian/baccarat-rouge-540-edp/V-023388.html

Britney Spears Fantasy EDP, $59.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/50634/britney-spears-fantasy-100ml-eau-de-parfum-spray

Spendy: ghd platinum+ styler, $345.

https://www.hairhousewarehouse.com.au/ghd-Platinum-Black

Savey: Johnson’s Nourishing Facial Cleansing Wipes, $6.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/johnson-s-daily-essentials-nourishing-facial-cleansing-wipes-25-wipes

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Steph Claire Smith

Producer: Leah Porges

