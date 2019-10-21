When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

Ever wondered how long you can keep half empty bottles of skincare products for? (Or more accurately, products you’ve opened with high hopes but have only used once.)

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly explain exactly how to know if your skincare is ready for the bin, including products with active ingredients and SPF.

Plus, Amy answers a listener question about how to get rid of her boyfriend’s bacne (back acne). The solution is a $10 product you can grab at the supermarket or chemist.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares the bargain liquid blush she’ll be wearing this spring.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Phisohex Acne Face Wash 200ml, $10.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/703978/phisohex-acne-face-wash

Mario Badescu A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap, $12.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mario-badescu/aha-botanical-body-soap/I-004669.html

Skinstitut Glycolic Scrub 14%, $49.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-glycolic-scrub-14.html

Skinstitut L-Lactic Cleanser, $49.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinstitut/skinstitut-l-lactic-cleanser.html

Kelly’s Savey: Ultra 3 Bloom Blush Liquid to Powder, $9.95.

https://www.ulta3.com.au/collections/blossom-beauty.html?p=1

Amy’s Savey: Bourjois Brow Design Gel, $12.86

https://www.lookfantastic.com/bourjois-instant-brow-5ml/11123259.html?

Kelly’s Spendy: Maison 21 G Custom Fragrances.

https://maison21g.com/

Amy’s Spendy: The Hunter Lab Skin Shield Set, $82.

Hunter Lab SPF50+ Facial Sunscreen, $48.

https://hunterlab.com.au/product/spf50-facial-sunscreen/

Charcoal Cleansing Stick, $44.

https://hunterlab.com.au/product/charcoal-cleansing-stick/

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lama Zakharia





GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Manicare Sonic Mini