What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

Have you ever heard the term ‘skin purging’ and thought, what could that possibly mean!? Or wondered how to clean your dermaroller after you’ve used it?

In this episode of You Beauty, Kelly and Leigh answer listener questions from Jade and Nicole on what to do if your face mask is causing breakouts and how to safely microneedle at home.

Plus in our Spendy Savey segment, Leigh thinks she has found the BEST savey ever!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Leigh’s Savey: Mud CC Cream, $7.50.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/868672/mud-cc-cream-001-light-to-medium

Kelly’s Savey: Lip Flip Treatment.

Leigh’s Spendy: Dermaviduals Self Tanner Membrane Cream, $65.

https://www.dermaviduals.com.au/product/self-tanner/

Kelly’s Spendy: Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $73.

https://www.mecca.com.au/westman-atelier/face-trace-contour-stick/I-037307.html

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producers: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges

