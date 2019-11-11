Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

When it comes to beauty and shopping, we know our lovely rural and regional Youbies sometimes miss out on the fun. So, this week, this one’s for them.

In this episode of You Beauty, Kelly and Amy answer two beauty questions from regional listeners surviving the drought, including how to keep your skin hydrated when you’re living on the land and where to do your beauty shopping when your nearest Sephora is six hours away.

Plus in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy goes rogue and shares two spendys because, why not?

P.S. A heads up, this week is Amy’s last episode co-hosting with Kelly, which means Leigh will be back in your ears next Tuesday. But fear not, Amy will still be your host for the Thursday In Her Bag interviews.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $65.

https://www.clinique.com.au/product/8194/50933/best-sellers/moisture-surge-72-hour-auto-replenishing-hydrator

Weleda Skin Food, $24.95.

https://www.weleda.com.au/product/s/skin-food

CeraVe Moisturising Cream, $10.39.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91327/cerave-moisturising-cream-170g

La Roche-Posay products: https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/la-roche-posay

Avene products: https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/shop-online/561/avene

Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8 Serum, $69.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/alpha-h/alpha-h-hyaluronic-8-serum-25ml.html

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, $130.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-hydrating-b5-gel-1.html?

Findation - online colour matching website: https://findation.com/

Mecca: https://www.mecca.com.au/

Sephora: https://www.sephora.com.au/?ref=logo

Chemist Warehouse: https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/

Priceline: https://www.priceline.com.au/

Morphe: https://au.morphe.com/

Cult Beauty: https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/

Colourpop Cosmetics: https://colourpop.com/

Myer: https://www.myer.com.au/

David Jones: https://www.davidjones.com/

Adore Beauty: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/

Oz Hair and Beauty: https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/

Kelly’s Spendy: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $49.95

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/olaplex/olaplex-hair-perfector-no-3-home-treatment.html

Amy’s Spendy: Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer, $38.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-boi-ing-cakeless-concealer/v/shade-01

Amy’s cheeky second Spendy: Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, $44.

https://www.mecca.com.au/laura-mercier/flawless-fusion-ultra-longwear-concealer/V-037070.html

Kelly’s Savey: Ubu Eyelash Curler, $10.

https://shop.coles.com.au/a/a-national/product/ubu-eyelash-curler

Amy’s Savey: OSiS+ Fresh Texture Dry Shampoo Foam, $27.95.

http://www.schwarzkopf-professional.com.au/skp/au/en/home/products/styling/osis/long-hair-texture.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by SunSense Sunscreens