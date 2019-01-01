News
Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

you beauty

a day ago · 23 minutes

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly explain the difference between two commonly-mistaken types of Vitamin A, retinol and retinoid.

Plus, what are those silicone chest pads that keep popping up on Facebook, and do they actually work?

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on an amazing 3-in-1 hair tool that’ll give you a “delicious array of curls.”

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Savey: 

Spendy:

https://bit.ly/3egPHlH

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger. 

