Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly explain the difference between two commonly-mistaken types of Vitamin A, retinol and retinoid.

Plus, what are those silicone chest pads that keep popping up on Facebook, and do they actually work?

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on an amazing 3-in-1 hair tool that’ll give you a “delicious array of curls.”

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Wrinkles Schminkles. https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/

Bourjois Velvet The Pencil in Nudifull, $18.07. https://bit.ly/2WYxQdj

Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $24.99. https://bit.ly/2M1LtlH

The Evening Standard (The skincare experts who don’t use retinol - and why). https://bit.ly/2zq0OtG

Savey:

Kelly - Slick Stick Hair Wand, $23.99. https://bit.ly/2X0nXfk

Leigh - Lacura Caviar Illumination 3 Minute Cell Renewal Mask. https://bit.ly/3glXWPp

Spendy:

Kelly - Muk Curl Stick, $119.95. https://bit.ly/3gmJgze



Leigh - QED Skincare Ultra-Sensitive Face Balm, $76. https://bit.ly/2Zwx6Os & QED Skincare The Body Exfoliator, $68.

https://bit.ly/3egPHlH

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

