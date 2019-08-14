News
The Reason Rebecca Harding Only Wears Brown Mascara

you beauty

14 Aug 2019 · 21 minutes

If you know Hamish and Andy, there’s a good chance you know Rebecca Harding.

Bec is an Aussie model, influencer and brand ambassador. You’ve probably also seen Bec on a few red carpets with her partner, comedian Andy Lee.

In this episode of You Beauty, Bec chats to Amy about how her beauty routine changes depending on whether she’s on a shoot or at home on the couch.

She also shares why she only ever wears brown eyeliner and mascara, and the fake tan that saved her life at the Logies two years ago.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Bec tells us about her favourite luxe beauty buy with ties to a… Hungarian Queen?

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

SkinCeuticals Simply Clean Cleanser, $67.
https://www.skinceuticals.com.au/cleansers/simply-clean/p2996.aspx

SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub, $47.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-micro-exfoliating-scrub.html

SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture, $134.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-daily-moisture.html

SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Oily-Combination, $113.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/skinceuticals/skinceuticals-renew-overnight-oily-combination.html

Go-To Face Hero, $45.
https://gotoskincare.com/products/face-hero?variant=3526913327187

Dermaceutic Tri Vita C30 Serum, $130.
https://au.carethy.net/without-category/dermaceutic/p-426648?r=3760135010769&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwfj52_SB5AIVC6yWCh0feA3cEAYYASABEgKDJfD_BwE

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $125.
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/charlottes-magic-cream

PERRICONE MD No Makeup Foundation Serum, $92.
https://www.mecca.com.au/perricone-md/no-makeup-foundation-serum-tan/I-038598.html?

L'Oreal Infallible 24 Hour Liquid Foundation, $31.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/76839/l-oreal-infallible-24-hour-liquid-foundation-120-vanilla-30ml

YSL Touche Éclat - Radiant Touch, $70.
https://www.mecca.com.au/yves-saint-laurent/touche-eclat-radiant-touch/V-009111.html

STILA Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $34.
https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/smudge-stick-waterproof-eye-liner/V-007872.html

BY TERRY Mascara Terrybly in Moka Brown, $70.
https://www.mecca.com.au/by-terry/mascara-terrybly/V-010705.html

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.
https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/the-volume-mascara/I-002418.html

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $49.
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/au/product/matte-revolution-lipstick-pillowtalk

By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Care, $89.
https://www.mecca.com.au/by-terry/baume-de-rose/I-003628.html

Elle Effect Tan, $40.86.
https://www.elleeffect.com/product/elle-effect-tan/

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $40.
https://www.aesop.com/au/p/body/body/geranium-leaf-body-scrub/

Bec’s Spendy: OMOROVICZA Queen of Hungary Mist, $99.
https://www.mecca.com.au/omorovicza/queen-of-hungary-mist/V-020154.html

Bec’s Savey: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution, $29.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/bioderma-sensibio-h2o-micelle-solution-500-ml

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Rebecca Harding

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal A Paris

