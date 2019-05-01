Paulini's Eyeliner Trick That Involves Precisely 2 Bandaids

Australian Idol season 1 alumnus Paulini dropped by to talk about her approach to beauty with Leigh.

She chats about her no-fuss everyday makeup look and how that compares compared to her on stage, performing look.

Plus she shares a very handy hint for anyone wanting to perfect their winged eyeliner at home but can't quite ace a sharp line.

And in our Spendy Savey Segment, Paulini shares her favourite (spendy) fragrance which she uses to create her own unique scent

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here...

ReVive Gel Cleanser Gentle Purifying Wash, $107.95.

https://buy.cosmeticsnow.com.au/iteminfo/re-vive-gel-cleanser-gentle-purifying-wash-180ml?ad_type=&target_id=&ad_id=280051506384&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI99eSms_54QIV0zUrCh3hTQ6qEAYYASABEgIgOfD_BwE

ReVive Sensitif Renewal Cream Daily Cellular Protection SPF 30, $293.95.

https://buy.cosmeticsnow.com.au/iteminfo/re-vive-sensitif-renewal-cream-daily-cellular-protection-spf30-50g

Dermalogica Power Bright TRx Pure Light SPF50, $99

https://shopstyle.it/l/2MsQ

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation, $65.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/huda-beauty-number-fauxfilter-foundation/v/milkshake-100b

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $54.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13847/1231/products/makeup/face/foundation/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15

Too Faced Born This Way Concealer, $43.

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/born-this-way-concealer/V-024332.html

MAC Brushstroke 24-hour Liner, 39.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13838/47263/products/makeup/eyes/liner/brushstroke-24-hour-liner#!/shade/Brushbrown

MAC Instacurl Lash Mascara, $42.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/instacurl-lash-413064730-413063380?gclsrc=aw.ds&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIy5vT79L54QIVjIRwCh2sFQ-eEAYYASABEgJH-vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe, $34.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/huda-beauty-lip-strobe/v/snobby

MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $36.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/310/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/matte-lipstick#/shade/Velvet_Teddy

Nivea Body Nourishing Lotion, $7.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/6631/nivea-body-nourishing-lotion-400ml

CHANEL Coco Eau De Parfum Spray, 100ml for $240.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2MtK

MOROCCANOIL Moisture Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, $37.95 each.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/moroccanoil/moroccanoil-moisture-repair-shampoo-250ml.html

Paulini’s Spendy: Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum, 50ml for $185.

https://shopstyle.it/l/2MuC

Paulini’s Savey: Ardell False Lashes, $12.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/ardell/ardell-faux-mink-demi-wispies-1-pair

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Paulini



You can grab tickets to see Paulini in Saturday Night Fever The Musical at Sydney Lyric Theatre here; https://www.sydneylyric.com.au/saturday-night-fever/

Producer: Rachael Hart

