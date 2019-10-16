Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

Olympia Valance is an Aussie actress best known for playing the role of Paige Smith on the long-running Aussie soap Neighbours.

Now, she’s a model and brand ambassador, and stars as Tahlia in Network 10’s drama Playing for Keeps, which is back on our screens for a highly anticipated second season.

On this episode of You Beauty, Olympia chats to Amy about her ever-changing beauty routine, and the products she relies on to do her own makeup for her role on Playing for Keeps.

Plus, Olympia shares the savey product she keeps in the shower, the kitchen and on her bedside table.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Biretix Cleanser Purifying Cleansing Gel, $24.85.

BiRetix Micropeel, $42.99.

Liberty Belle RX Superhero Moisturiser, $138.

Liberty Belle RX Power Broker, $148.

Liberty Belle RX Superstar SPF 50+, $60.

MAC Face and Body Foundation, $54.

YSL Le Teint Touche Eclat Foundation, $89.

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.

By Terry Terrybly Densiliss Concealer, $100.

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella, $41.

MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara, $39.

Go-to Lips! Lip Balm, $15.

L'Oreal Professionnel Tecni.ART Wild Styler Beachwaves, $34.

Olympia’s Spendys:

Ex Nihilo Amber Sky Eau de Parfum, 50ml for $360.43.

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum Spray, 50ml for $210.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray, 50ml for $165.

Olympia’s Savey: Coconut Oil.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Olympia Valance

Producer: Lama Zakharia





