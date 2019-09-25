News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Queen Of Natural Beauty Uses A Mascara Made From Blueberries

you beauty

25 Sep 2019 · 21 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Irene Falcone is the brains behind the natural beauty website Nourished Life. 

In this episode, she shares her favourite, all natural products which won't cost you a fortune and she even shares some of the processes behind creating a natural beauty product.

Plus Irene tells Amy how she makes her own perfume using supermarket products. 

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals the most expensive natural product she owns.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Madara Organic Skincare Cleansing Milk, $32.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-facial-cleanser/687772/madara-organic-skincare-cleansing-milk.html 

KORA ORGANICS BY MIRANDA KERR

Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, $60.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kora-organics-by-miranda-kerr-turmeric-brightening-and-exfoliating-mask/v/100ml 

Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bf-hydration-body-serum-50ml.html

Life Basics SPF 30 All Natural Facial Sunscreen, $26.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-sunscreen/1093974/life-basics-spf-30-all-natural.html 

Inika Certified Organic Pure Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $65.
https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/certified-organic-pure-primer-50ml 

RMS BEAUTY "Un" Cover-Up, $55.
https://www.mecca.com.au/rms-beauty/un-cover-up/V-020196.html 

THE QUICK FLICK The Quick Flick, $39.95.
https://www.priceline.com.au/the-quick-flick-the-quick-flick-modest-7-g 

100% Pure Black Tea Ultra Lengthening Mascara - Blackest Black, $29.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-eye-makeup/7156/100-pure-black-tea-ultra-lengthening.html 

Hurraw! Organic Lip Balm - Black Cherry, $6.45.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/natural-lipgloss-balms/280310/hurraw-organic-lip-balm-black-cherry.html 

Eco Tan Cacao Tanning Mousse, $34.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/eco-tan/eco-tan-cacao-firming-mousse.html

Eco Tan Face Tan Water, $34.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-fake-tan/61337/eco-tan-face-tan-water.html 

Coconut oil and essential oils.

Andalou Naturals Argan Oil & Shea Moisture Rich Shampoo, $14.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-shampoo/67772/andalou-naturals-argan-oil-shea-moisture.html 

Irene's Spendy: Sodashi Nourishing Repair Treatment, $165.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/skincare-moisturiser/2410484/sodashi-nourishing-repair-treatment.html 

Irene's Savey: Benecos Natural Translucent Powder - Mission Invisible, $17.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/foundation/414645/benecos-natural-translucent-powder-mission-invisible.html

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark 

With thanks to Irene Falcone

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules

More Episodes

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beauty Chef Carla Oates Glows Inside And Out

25 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When To Throw Your Skincare In The Bin

25 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Olympia Valance Keeps Coconut Oil In Almost Every Room Of Her House

22 minutes  ·  16 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Banana Powder?

22 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio