News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

you beauty

2 days ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don’t freak out but Kelly and Leigh are back for their first official episode of the year! They’re feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready to talk all things beauty in 2020. 

On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh has some tips for new mums on how to feel and look their best with a newborn and minimal sleep. Hint: hydration is key!

Plus, Kelly and Leigh discuss if fake tan is okay to use on your face. The short answer is yes… and no.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly has found the ‘Goldilocks’ of all brushes she uses for absolutely everything.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches, 2pcs x 4 for $29.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-pack-your-bags/v/default

Dr Lewinn's Line Smoothing Complex S8 Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine Under Eye Recovery Masks, 3 piece for $14.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93729/dr-lewinn-s-line-smoothing-complex-s8-hyaluronic-acid-caffeine-under-eye-recovery-masks-3-piece

MAC Amplified Lipstick in Morange, $30.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/52598/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/Amplified-Lipstick?#!/shade/Morange

Leigh’s Spendy: Gucci 25 Goldie Red, Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange, $57.

https://www.gucci.com/au/en_au/pr/beauty/makeup/lips/sheer/25-goldie-red-rouge-a-levres-voile-lipstick-p-5861699PLP89525 

Kelly’s Spendy: Bangn Body Firming Lotion, $48.

https://www.bangnbody.com/products/bangn-body-lotion 

Leigh’s Savey: Bourjois Always Fabulous Foundation, $35.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bourjois-always-fabulous-foundation-30-ml

Kelly’s Savey: Real Techniques Mini Multitask Blush Brush, $11.99.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/real-techniques/real-techniques-mini-multitask-brush.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode is brought to you by Cancer Council Face Daywear Moisturiser Range

More Episodes

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Am I Doing Dry Shampoo Wrong?

18 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DJ Tigerlily’s Hair Costs A Casual $5K

27 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Wanna Pop It. Can I?

21 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinny Woodall Practically Bathes In Serums

26 minutes  ·  13 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rural Beauty Lovers, This One’s For You

21 minutes  ·  11 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette’s Ciarran Has A 6-Step Skincare Routine

14 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Want All The Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars, Please

19 minutes  ·  04 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

20 minutes  ·  30 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Please, Don’t Cut Off Your Own Skin Tags

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio