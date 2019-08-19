Is A Natural Deodorant Really Better For You?

It's a common beauty rumour that antiperspirants are bad for your health, but is it true?

On this episode of You Beauty, we decode the difference between antiperspirant and deodorant (yep, there’s a difference) and if natural always equals better.

Plus, Amy and Kelly explain the best way to take care of eyelash extensions to make sure they last, without damaging your lashes.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Amy shares two very lovely lipsticks with very different price tags.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

EyEnvy Conditioner (lash serum), from $100.

Schmidt's Charcoal + Magnesium Mineral-Enriched Deodorant, $19.95.

Black Chicken Deodorant, $18.50.

MyAura Organic Deodorant, $9

Kelly’s Spendy: Avene Soothing Moisture Mask, $44.99.

Kelly’s Savey: Papaw Ointment, $5.99.

Amy’s Spendy: YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick, $57.

Amy’s Savey: BOURJOIS Rouge Velvet The Lipstick in shade 21 Grande Roux, $24 (but you can always buy on sale).

