Megan Gale Makes Her Own Rose Water For Free

Throughout her modelling career, Megan Gale has sat in the chair of every major makeup artist and had access to some of the best beauty products in the world.



In this episode of You Beauty, Leigh makes her choose her all time favourites, including a mascara that costs under $10.



Plus, for any Victorians, Megan and Leigh chat about a unique facial treatment they've both had in a Melbourne salon you've seen all over Instagram.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, Megan shares the cheapest product ever featured on You Beauty. Hint: it's free.

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Herbario Antioxidant Cleansing Powder, $48, and Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, $38.

https://www.herbario.com.au/flashes/top5/

Liberty Bell Quiet Achiever (serum), $140.

https://www.libertybelle.com.au/product/quiet-achiever/

Aspect Super Moisturising Complex (SMC) Day Cream, $93.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aspect/aspect-smc.html

Sodashi Rejuvenating Serum, $125.

https://www.sodashi.com.au/product/rejuvenating-serum/

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face Superscreen SPF 50+, $40.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-cosmetica/to-save-face-superscreen-spf-50-/V-020875.html

Share The Base by Lara Bingle LB Cream, $35.

https://sharethebase.com/#lbcream

Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara, $14.95 (normally on sale for under $10).

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60428/maybelline-full-n-soft-volumizing-mascara-very-black

Mindful Life Restorative Balm, $22.95.

https://www.themindfullife.com/product/restorative-balm/

Megan's Spendy: Jo Malone Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub, $155.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/3644/9976/bath-body/vitamin-e-collection/vitamin-e-body-treatment-scrub

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Megan Gale

Producer: Rachael Hart

