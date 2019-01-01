Do your eyes sting or water after you apply mascara? Well don’t worry, you’re not alone.

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss some of the best mascaras to use for sensitive eyes.

Plus, they suggest how to lessen pigmentation caused by sun damage and pregnancy.

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has the perfect product for sprucing up your roots at home.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

PONi Cosmetics White Knight Tubing Mascara, $30. https://bit.ly/2MPyows

Raww Cosmetics Moringa Lash Impact Natural Mascara, $24.99. https://bit.ly/2MQ7hRX

Ere Perez Natural Almond Mascara, $34. https://bit.ly/2MMKd6H

INIKA Organic Long Lash Vegan Mascara, $45. https://bit.ly/37ovqs7

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $42. https://bit.ly/2zQmAHe

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Colour in Buff & Tumble, $8.95. https://bit.ly/37mye93

Savey

Leigh - Clariol Nice & Easy Root Touch Up Blending Gel, $17.99. https://bit.ly/37lg1Jl

Kelly - L’Oreal Paris Matte Signature Eyeliner in Ink, $24.95. https://bit.ly/2XShB2g

Spendy

Leigh - Secret Skincare. https://thesecretskincare.com.au/

Kelly - MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Lash Mascara, $39. https://bit.ly/2AZAlUa

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by the new Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste. The only toothpaste brand with the whitening ingredient that dentists use.