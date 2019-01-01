Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

If you watch Married at First Sight (no judgement here), you’ll remember Martha as one of the most extra contestants in 2019.

But what you might not know is before becoming an influencer and NIP+FAB partner, she was, and still is, a makeup artist.

In this episode, Martha, shares her best affordable beauty buys and tips for hair removal when it seems to cover your entire body.

Plus, she spills on a hair extension mishap from hell.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

NIP+FAB Vitamin C Cleanser, $19.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-vitamin-c-fix-cleanser-145-ml

Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, $88.50

https://www.mecca.com.au/dermalogica/daily-superfoliant/V-027542.html

NIP+FAB Glycolic Cleansing Pads, $34.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-daily-cleansing-pads-60-pack

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $332

https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-barbara-sturm/calming-serum/I-031657.html

DMK Pore Reduction Drops, $72.50

https://www.skinreveal.com.au/shop/dmk/boosters/pore-reduction-drops

Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance, $87.56

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/dermalogica/dermalogica-intensive-moisture-balance-100ml.html

Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturiser, $62.50

https://www.dermalogica.com.au/active-moist/14,en_AU,pd.html?cgid=moisturisers&start=0



Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil, $153

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-beautifying-face-oil/v/default

Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, $237

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-retinoic-nutrient-face-oil/v/default

NIP+FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream, $49.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-retinol-fix-over-night-cream-50-ml

Benefit POREfessional Hydrate Primer, $56

https://www.myer.com.au/p/benefit-porefessional-hydrate-primer

Too Faced Hangover Primer, $49

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/hangover-primer/V-019447.html

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation, $70

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-shameless-foundation/v/fair-y110-194701

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige

NARS Liquid Blush, $46

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/liquid-blush/V-027938.html

Revlon PhotoReady Glow Gelee, $24.95

https://www.bigw.com.au/product/revlon-photoready-glow-gelee/p/BIGW28072/

Revlon Colorstay Powder Bronzer, $24.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91694/Revlon-Colorstay-Skinlights-Powder-Bronzer-Cannes-Tan

Lancome Mascara, $56

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/mascara/hypnose-mascara/3614272161788.html

Eve Lom Kiss Mix, $31

https://www.mecca.com.au/eve-lom/kiss-mix/V-007975.html

Aceology Lip Mask, $29

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aceology/aceology-lip-mask-15ml.html

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $28

https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/lippe-balm/I-025398.html

James Read Tan Sleep Mask Tan Body, $69

https://www.mecca.com.au/james-read-tan/sleep-mask-tan-body/I-021971.html#q=james%2Bread%2Btan&start=1

Elle Effect Tan,

https://elleeffect.com/

Le Labo Thé Noir 29,

https://www.lelabofragrances.com.au/th-noir-29.html

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, $340

https://www.mecca.com.au/maison-francis-kurkdjian/baccarat-rouge-540-edp/V-023388.html

Kerastase Oléo-Relax Range,

https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/oleo-relax

Kerastase Hair Serums,

https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/serums-creams

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $66

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-gold-lust-dry-shampoo.html

Martha’s Spendy: La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $305

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html

Martha’s Savey: Revlon Colorstay Foundation, $34.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/69998/revlon-colorstay-makeup-with-time-release-technology-for-normal-dry-medium-beige?rcid=3158

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Martha Kalifatidis

Producer: Leah Porges

