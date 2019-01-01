News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

you beauty

21 hours ago · 23 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you watch Married at First Sight (no judgement here), you’ll remember Martha as one of the most extra contestants in 2019. 

But what you might not know is before becoming an influencer and NIP+FAB partner, she was, and still is, a makeup artist.

In this episode, Martha, shares her best affordable beauty buys and tips for hair removal when it seems to cover your entire body. 

Plus, she spills on a hair extension mishap from hell. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

NIP+FAB Vitamin C Cleanser, $19.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-vitamin-c-fix-cleanser-145-ml

Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, $88.50

https://www.mecca.com.au/dermalogica/daily-superfoliant/V-027542.html

NIP+FAB Glycolic Cleansing Pads, $34.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-daily-cleansing-pads-60-pack 

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $332

https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-barbara-sturm/calming-serum/I-031657.html

DMK Pore Reduction Drops, $72.50

https://www.skinreveal.com.au/shop/dmk/boosters/pore-reduction-drops 

Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance, $87.56

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/dermalogica/dermalogica-intensive-moisture-balance-100ml.html

Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturiser, $62.50

https://www.dermalogica.com.au/active-moist/14,en_AU,pd.html?cgid=moisturisers&start=0

Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil, $153

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-beautifying-face-oil/v/default

Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, $237

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tata-harper-retinoic-nutrient-face-oil/v/default

NIP+FAB Retinol Fix Over-Night Cream, $49.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-retinol-fix-over-night-cream-50-ml 

Benefit POREfessional Hydrate Primer, $56

https://www.myer.com.au/p/benefit-porefessional-hydrate-primer

Too Faced Hangover Primer, $49

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/hangover-primer/V-019447.html

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation, $70

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-shameless-foundation/v/fair-y110-194701 

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige

NARS Liquid Blush, $46

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/liquid-blush/V-027938.html

Revlon PhotoReady Glow Gelee, $24.95

https://www.bigw.com.au/product/revlon-photoready-glow-gelee/p/BIGW28072/

Revlon Colorstay Powder Bronzer, $24.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91694/Revlon-Colorstay-Skinlights-Powder-Bronzer-Cannes-Tan

Lancome Mascara, $56

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/eyes/mascara/hypnose-mascara/3614272161788.html 

Eve Lom Kiss Mix, $31

https://www.mecca.com.au/eve-lom/kiss-mix/V-007975.html

Aceology Lip Mask, $29

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/aceology/aceology-lip-mask-15ml.html 

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $28

https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/lippe-balm/I-025398.html

James Read Tan Sleep Mask Tan Body, $69

https://www.mecca.com.au/james-read-tan/sleep-mask-tan-body/I-021971.html#q=james%2Bread%2Btan&start=1

Elle Effect Tan,

https://elleeffect.com/ 

Le Labo Thé Noir 29, 

https://www.lelabofragrances.com.au/th-noir-29.html

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, $340

https://www.mecca.com.au/maison-francis-kurkdjian/baccarat-rouge-540-edp/V-023388.html

Kerastase Oléo-Relax Range, 

https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/oleo-relax 

Kerastase Hair Serums, 

https://www.kerastase.com.au/products/serums-creams

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $66

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/oribe/oribe-gold-lust-dry-shampoo.html

Martha’s Spendy: La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $305

https://www.mecca.com.au/la-mer/the-eye-concentrate/I-022590.html

Martha’s Savey: Revlon Colorstay Foundation, $34.95

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/69998/revlon-colorstay-makeup-with-time-release-technology-for-normal-dry-medium-beige?rcid=3158

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Martha Kalifatidis

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

More Episodes

Martha From MAFS: A Hair Extension Horror Story

23 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Samantha Harris Is All About Aussie Beauty

16 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Folliculitis: What Is It, Do I Have It And How Do I Get Rid Of It?

15 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pregnancy Totally Changed Jesinta Franklin's Beauty Routine

24 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

13 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is This Product Actually Natural?

11 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Exactly What A Cystic Acne Sufferer Puts On Her Face

16 minutes  ·  22 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Tanning “Safely” Even A Thing?

18 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dami Im’s 5-Minute Car Makeup Routine

19 minutes  ·  15 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

17 minutes  ·  13 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

11 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Best (And Worst) Products And Trends Of The Decade

16 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

19 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kelly and Leigh and Amy's Christmas Wishlist

22 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellie Bullen’s All About Plant-Based Beauty

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What The Heck Is Skin Purging?

20 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

14 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

23 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

23 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio