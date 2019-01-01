My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

Have you been going through your makeup collection at home, trying to work out what’s expired and what hasn’t?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly discuss how long your makeup products typically last, and how to know when it’s time to chuck ‘em.

Plus, they offer tips on how to manage a flaky, dry scalp.

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found an exfoliating mitt that’s big enough to easily use on your butt, thighs and hips.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+, $47.

https://bit.ly/3eKBr5L

Nair Easiwax Mini Wax Strips, $9.49.

https://bit.ly/3eKTJ6U

Selsun Blue Deep Cleansing Anti Dandruff Shampoo, $6.09.

https://bit.ly/2zk1Cjo

Neutrogena T/Gel Anti-Dandruff Therapeutic Shampoo, $14.

https://bit.ly/3cLFbSy

Leigh Savey: Face Halo BODY, $30.

https://bit.ly/2x3qriQ

Kelly Savey: Essence I Love Extreme Crazy Volume Mascara, $6.

https://bit.ly/3eLo4lV

Leigh Spendy: Beaute Pacifique Instant Hydrating Mask, $73.

https://bit.ly/3aC1CrY

Kelly Spendy: Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $77.

https://bit.ly/353eS88

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

